Users across the net are flocking to ChatGPT to make the AI roast their Instagram feeds… and some of the chatbot’s roasts are unbelievably savage.

Instagram is all about showing off snapshots of your life. From selfies to group photos and even reels of a night out on the town, Instagram is one of the top social media platforms when it comes to showcasing your best side.

However, the platform is now being used as a means to get brutally roasted by one of the net’s most prominent chatbots, ChatGPT.

In the latest trend sweeping the internet, Instagram users are taking to ChatGPT in droves to make the AI pour over their photos and hand them a verbal brutalization based on what it sees.

Some of these roasts are so savage that we just had to compile them into a list of the best ones, and it’s safe to say we’ve learned that ChatGPT is capable of some eye-popping insults.

“Your head is the only part of your body that ever feels the need for a wardrobe change”

“Your feed is like a bad breakup between Tumblr and Instagram”

“Your Instagram is like a bizarre mashup of Animal Planet and a vanity mirror”

“Your feed is an endless cycle of moody filters that scream, ‘I’m deep, really'”

“Soviet propaganda met a Renaissance faire & decided to throw a vintage fashion show”

ChatGPT roasts Pokimane’s Instagram feed

Even top influencers are jumping in on the trend, such as Twitch streamer Pokimane, who ChatGPT says “struts through the virtual world” like it’s her “personal runway.”

“And those giveaways? A clever ploy to keep your followers hooked, like moths to your glittering flame. But hey, at least you’re generous with your digital love, even if it’s just to boost those engagement stats.”

Instagram: pokimanelol

It’s clear that ChatGPT wasn’t playing around with Pokimane, but she took the roasting in good humor.

If you want ChatGPT to roast your own Instagram feed, check out our guide explaining how to take part in the viral trend yourself, or take a peep at the latest fads sweeping across TikTok.