Best of TikTok's viral 'Oh No' trend - Dexerto

Best of TikTok’s viral ‘Oh No’ trend

Published: 8/Nov/2020 15:46

by Georgina Smith
Picture of a man by a whiteboard and a cat nearly falling into a bath, with the TikTok logo in the middle
TikTok: pierreclerte0 / breelynn14

TikTok users have been sharing videos of their most hilarious accidents, using the song Oh No by Capone and a well-timed zoom in effect to capture the tense moments right before a colossal fail. Here’s the best of the viral trend.

It seems like every week there’s a new viral trend or challenge cropping up on TikTok, and each one somehow manages to be more hilarious than the last. Any song has the potential to become a viral TikTok sound, and when something starts catching on, everyone wants a piece of the new fad.

In November, user jayrscottyy posted his “I ain’t never seen two pretty best friends” video, and the TikTok unexpectedly became a meme, appearing in just about every comment section on the app, and as surprise twists in plenty of viral videos too.

Pixabay: nikuga
TikTok has become a hub for plenty of viral internet trends.

This time around, the song Oh No by Capone is in the spotlight, thanks to its unintentionally hilarious bridge in which the words “oh no” are repeated to a background of silence, and well-timed strong beats.

People are sharing their biggest fails

People have been digging up videos of their most embarrassing fails, falls, and near-miss accidents and pairing it up with the song. They play the video along with the track, and just as something is about to go wrong, the frame freezes to the beat of the first ‘oh no.’

The trend often sees people begging the creators to see the original video in full, as part of the trend is to cut the video before the accident actually happens, leaving people imagining all the hilarious possibilities of the wild slip-ups. Here are some of the funniest.

Painful twists

As people embark on capturing cool tricks on camera to go viral on TikTok, they end up going viral through another route when their stunts don’t quite go according to plan, resulting in some painful-looking mishaps.

@ameliaperkinxxRIP ##foryou ##foryoupage ##fyp ##ohno ##ohnonononoo♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

@xoxo.urbasicwhitegirlsince you guys asked for it, i made it!! ##foryoupage ##fyp ##skating♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

Furry friends

Nothing is more unpredictable than animals, they have come out in full force for this trend, getting into their own accidents, and causing some difficulties for nearby humans.

@breelynn14🤦🏼‍♀️ ##ohno ##ohnono♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

@k.v.i.i.i♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

Classroom antics

Everyone has felt the temptation to run across a line of empty school desks, but some students were left reeling when they lost their footing, the video finishing just before the inevitably painful outcome.

@pierreclerte0##fail ##drole♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

@itayvargasyo igual quería hacerlo JAJAJAJA insta: itayvargass♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

Among Us

It wouldn’t be a viral trend if hugely popular social deduction game Among Us didn’t make an appearance, with players sharing their biggest imposter fails, and putting some brilliant spins on the ‘oh no’ trend.

@dispatchplaysO no. ##amongus ##impostor ##sus ##gamingontiktok ##amongusedit♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

@romi_hammer_ראיתי את הסרטון שלו @cult36 וזה ישר הזכיר לי את הסאונד הזה אז תהנו מהיצירה##fyp♬ Capone – Oh No – 由user043998上传

This trend has certainly given many TikTok users a laugh in these bizarre times, and hopefully people will continue to dig through their old videos to find the most colossal fails to pair with this well-matched viral sound.

xQc says he’s willing to pay huge money to avoid Twitch ban for music

Published: 8/Nov/2020 14:25

by Joe Craven
xQc while live streaming on Twitch
Twitch: xQc

Share

Twitch xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel, ex-Overwatch pro turned full-time Twitch streamer, has revealed his plans to buy his outro music for his streams, in order to avoid any DMCA copyright strikes or even a ban from the platform. 

The ongoing DMCA controversy has plunged many Twitch streamers into legitimate concerns over permanent bans to their channels. Many have called for Twitch itself to do more to protect its content creators from bans, but it seems that the platform are incredibly limited in terms of their options.

As a result, some of the biggest names on Twitch have been forced to remove thousands of hours of past content. Pokimane confirmed that she would be removing all her old VODs, while summit1g revealed just how close he was to a permanent ban after three separate DMCA strikes.

Twitch logo written out on purple background
Twitch
Twitch has been criticized for not doing enough to protect its creators from DMCA strikes.

It seems that, like summit1g, xQc is under threat from DMCA strikes, revealing in a November 7 live stream that he intends to purchase the rights to his outro music in order to avoid strikes over its inclusion in past content. The song Lengyel plays over the end of his streams is ‘Enterlude and Exitlude’ by American rock band The Killers.

He has, in the past, stated his contempt for the record labels that are fuelling the DMCA controversies, but he appears to know that inaction will eventually lead to a ban on his channel.

“Also I have to tweet at The Killers about their song, if I can listen to it for outro [music],” he said. “Otherwise I’ll buy the license or whatever. Chat how much do you think it is for me to buy the license for me to listen to the song for outro. $25k? Well, I’ll buy it regardless because I think it’s part of the stream identity and whatever the price is, I don’t wanna lose that.”

He went to explain that he thinks it’s a “big part of the stream” and not something he wants to lose. He continued: “I’m not gonna say ‘oh the stream wouldn’t be here without it’ but it’s like a part of what it [the stream] is, regardless.”

It’s not yet clear whether xQc will be able to obtain the rights to the music he wants, but it would certainly be a big step in him keeping his streams the way they are. Even if verbal permission is not granted, xQc appears determined to buy the music, if that’s what the situation requires.