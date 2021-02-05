Logo
Best memes from the viral Handforth parish council meeting

Published: 5/Feb/2021 18:11

by Georgina Smith
Member of the Handforth Parish council meeting on Zoom
Handforth Parish Council

In a bizarre turn of events, a small English town’s parish council Zoom meeting is going insanely viral on the internet, after it descended into unexpected chaos – and people have wasted no time in making memes about the situation.

While 2020 saw some strange and unexpected memes spring from nowhere and promptly go viral, nothing was quite as odd as the latest sensation to spread like wildfire across the internet.

Handforth is a small town in England with a population of just 6,266 (as of the 2011 census,) and is very much the last place you’d expect a viral meme to emerge from.

But that’s exactly what happened after the recording of their parish council meeting in December emerged online, and started to spread through the internet.

It’s safe to say that this parish council meeting was no ordinary council meeting. It seems as though all the members were at odds with one another, with Brian Tolver telling Jackie Weaver that “you have no authority here,” leading to him getting kicked out of the meeting.

The hilarious moments were plenty, leading people across the world to make their own memes of the bizarre situation, the Handforth parish council members becoming unexpectedly iconic overnight.

One user even decided to make an alignment chart for every member of the meeting, another recreating the poor quality cameras with previously viral images of various different animals.

The star of the meeting was undoubtedly Jackie Weaver, who many consider to be iconic after the events of the meeting.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Fact-checking Twitter account FullFact even got involved by reaching out to find out whether Jackie really does have any authority on the Handforth Parish Council, after that became a topic of issue among the members in the Zoom call.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: FullFact

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: tomcroasdell

Jackie asking people to, “refer to her as Britney Spears from now on,” naturally sparked many tweets, after she revealed that one of the group members had just decided to call himself the clerk – even though he isn’t.

Meme about this Handforth parish council meeting on Twitter

Source: Jules_adv

The hidden gem of a Zoom meeting from December has now spread quickly across the internet, with people embracing totally unexpected viral sensation.

Entertainment

xQc roasts people holding GameStop stock after massive drop

Published: 5/Feb/2021 12:51

by Connor Bennett
xQc side-by-side with a GameStop store
Twitch: xQc/WikiMedia Commons

gamestop xQc

Twitch Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel took a few shots at those people who have held on to their GameStop stock instead of selling when the price was almost near its peak. 

For days, the GameStop stock craziness has taken over the internet – with many piling on and hoping to make some cash.

Others have held on, trying to make a point about what the power of a group can do to the markets, instead of it just being left in the hands of Wall Street and Hedge Funds. 

The price, in the last few days, has tanked – with many losing money, and others missing out on a massive payday. Though, it also gave xQc a chance to take some shots at them for not bailing when the time came. 

GameStop shopfront amid the WallStreetBets $GME "to the moon" saga.
Facebook: GameStop
The GameStop stock drama has taken over the Internet.

Kicking off his February 4 stream, the Canadian was chatting with his viewers when one asked for his thoughts on the drop off of GameStop stock.

“I don’t want to be an advice andy or in hindsight, even though I know nothing about stocks, I told you exactly what would happen and it happened,” xQc said. “I think it was very foreseeable. People kept saying yeah but it’s going to the moon, yep yeah but it’s squeezing, yeah but Friday, yeah but Monday, yeah but this and that, and they kept having an excuse. Like dude, come on man.”

The Twitch star pulled up the price of the stock too, to show the huge drop-off and further hammer home his point. “Dude, this is no joke man. At the beginning of the stream on the 27th, when it was at $280, I said if I were you, and it’s not advice, I would not hold overnight,” he added. 

Pointing to its price, which was then just over $53, xQc admitted it could go up a little, but still used as a way to mock holders. 

“This could go up a little bit, and here’s why,” he said, before punching the back of his head and taking on a silly, Caveman-like voice. “Buy the dip! Buy the dip! And then, they’re going to buy the dip a little bit and it’s going to crash even more dude. Yep, it is what it is.”

xQc added that he understood that the price had tanked because of what had happened with the stock being unable to be bought on certain platforms – he even tweeted about it when the controversy happened.

Though, he continued to say it is what it is, and that investors should have made out like bandits when the time was right.