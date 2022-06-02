Bert Kreischer says it’s “f**ked up” how popular Joe Rogan’s podcast has become

Comedian and 2 Bears 1 Cave podcast co-host Bert Kreischer explained how shocking it is that fellow comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan has grown to “f**ked up” levels of fame.

Joe Rogan has become a household name across the globe over the last few years, in large part fueled by the success of his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, as well as his involvement with the UFC in both podcasting and commentary.

His massive popularity even landed him an exclusive contract with Spotify for over $200 million, where his show is continually the most listened to program on the platform.

Bert Kreischer stunned by Joe Rogan’s popularity

In an episode of Bert and Tom Segura’s show 2 Bears 1 Cave, Bert, long-time friend of Rogan, cracked up in laughter at just how popular he has become.

Kreischer said, “Isn’t so weird how big he’s gotten? It’s so f**ked up!”

Segura responded, “Every other day I open Twitter and it says ‘Trending: Joe Rogan’, and I’ll open it, and it’s just people talking about him.”

Time starts at 8:00 for mobile users

Tom went on to say that Rogan doesn’t care that people are constantly talking about him on social media, but Segura pointed out how bizarre it is to see social media users constantly talking about all of his minor opinions.

As Rogan has elevated to insane levels of popularity, every word he says on his show has become dissected by people across the internet.

Although Rogan himself doesn’t seem to mind this constant scrutiny, and often weaves it into subsequent episodes, when a take or clip from a previous show becomes a lightning rod for conversation.