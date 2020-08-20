Ben Affleck set to return as Batman in Flash solo movie

Despite the fact that the actor previously confirmed that he was done with the Caped Crusader, Ben Affleck is now apparently set to return to the role of Batman in the upcoming Flash solo movie.

Ben Affleck's Batman, like any other incarnation of the superhero, had both a lot of fans and a lot of haters. Some people enjoyed his dark take, while some thought that his willingness to kill and use guns was a bit out of character.

One thing that everyone came to agree on, however, was that it was unusual that Affleck so quickly left the role behind, only playing him in two movies (technically three if you count his cameo in Suicide Squad). The actor famously said that he had "lost interest" in comic book stories.

Something must have changed his mind though, as the actor is now set to star as Bruce Wayne/Batman once again in the upcoming Flash solo movie, according to a new report by Vanity Fair.

The character will apparently have a major role in the upcoming movie, which is an adaptation of the most famous Flash storyline "Flashpoint". According to the director, the relationship between Barry and Bruce will be a substantial part of the movie.

Exclusive: Ben Affleck will return as Batman in The Flash https://t.co/z9vGh2xqNq — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) August 20, 2020

This relationship was previously hinted at in 2017's Justice League, which was critically panned by critics, and is set to get a completely separate re-cut, re-edit, and re-release in the form of The Snyder Cut in 2021.

Affleck's Batman is going to be featured alongside Michael Keaton's version of the character in the movie, which is set to explore the multiverse in some way shape or form. More details about the movie are set to be revealed during the DC FanDome on August 22.

This is great news for anyone who was a fan of the Affleck interpretation of the character. Given his past reservations about portraying Batman, here's hoping the actor doesn't just phone it in for this entry.