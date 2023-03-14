Below Deck fans delighted as stars meet for LA mini-reunion

Below Deck’s Season 10 reunion might not be confirmed just yet, but stars of Below Deck Sailing Yacht and Down Under have decided to get together anyway in Los Angeles.

A leaked screenshot from fired Season 10 star Alissa Humber had previously suggested producers were pulling the brakes on a reunion for the series.

The reunion, usually hosted by Andy Cohen, has not yet been officially announced.

Meanwhile, though, a handful of the show’s stars – from different spinoffs – have met up for a reunion of sorts in the City of Angels.

Below Deck cast created their own mini-reunion in LA

As seen below, Captain Jason – who features in Below Deck: Down Under – as well as Aesha Scott – former stewardess in Below Deck Med and now chief stew in the Australian spinoff – hit up LA for a very special visit this March.

They visited Chef Marcos Spaziani at his restaurant for an unexpected crossover with Below Deck Sailing Yacht. The restaurant is called Marlou, based inside the O Hotel in downtown LA.

The post racked up over 10,000 likes since being posted – with BD fans showing the love.

A number of fans posted about the snap on Instagram, with one saying: “Best ever chef on Below Deck.”

Another said: “Three of the best right there! Aesha, Marcos, and Jason, you are all amazing people that make the Below Deck franchise the best. Your reunion must have been epic!”

A third user wanted them to turn this reunion into something more official, by working together. They said: “You need to be a chef on Below Deck Down Under!!!!!!”

Whether or not Jason would be able to tempt Marcos away from his work in LA to join his crew on the high seas, for Season 2, remains to be seen.

But, it could certainly give showrunners some food for thought after seeing so many fans interested in the trio working side-by-side in the future.