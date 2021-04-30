Bella Poarch teases debut single "Build a B*tch" - Dexerto

In the age of social media, more and more online influencers are breaking out into the mainstream — the latest of which is Bella Poarch, who has just teased her very first original song.

Bella Poarch is arguably one of TikTok’s most popular content creators. In 2020, she went viral after her lip syncing video to Millie B’s ‘M to the B’ became the most-liked clip on the entire app, garnering over 31 million likes.

Since then, Poarch has skyrocketed to internet stardom — and while fame doesn’t come without its caveats, it seems that her efforts have afforded her an unexpected career in the music industry.

On April 30, Poarch posted a teaser for the music video of her very first song, aptly titled “Build a B*tch.” The short clip shows Bella Poarch’s disembodied head singing along to the song, comically mimicking the head-bobbing and nose-scrunching movements that made her viral ‘M to the B’ TikTok so popular.

The lyrics touch on the ever-growing trend of people critiquing others’ appearances online:

“This ain’t Build a B*tch / You don’t get to pick and choose / Different a** and bigger boobs / If my eyes are brown or blue,” the TikToker sings to a nursery-rhyme beat.

The head is shown on a sort of workbench, while blurred figures walk busily to and fro in the background.

Poarch’s song is set to release on May 14 — oddly enough, the same day as YouTube’s first-ever Beauty Festival.

This isn’t Bella’s first stint in the music biz, either. In early March, Poarch featured in Sub Urban’s ‘Cirque’ music video, so it’s not a huge surprise that she’s gone on to start her own discography.

Poarch isn’t even the first TikToker to start her own music career; both Addison Rae and Dixie D’Amelio, two huge names in the TikTok space, have also released their own original music, with more set to come in the near future.

Thus far, it seems that Poarch is the latest TikToker to hop into music, and it looks like fans can’t wait to get her upcoming song to the top of the charts, already.