Bella Poarch reveals the unexpected reason why she has so many tattoos - Dexerto

 Bella Poarch reveals the unexpected reason why she has so many tattoos
Entertainment

Bella Poarch reveals the unexpected reason why she has so many tattoos

Published: 12/Nov/2020 1:21

by Virginia Glaze
Photos of Bella Poarch are shown side by side.
TikTok, Instagram: Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch is an up-and-coming TikTok star who shocked users with her sudden growth in popularity this year. However, her unique style has sparked some questions and controversy among fans — namely, her tattoos.

Warning: This article contains material that may be sensitive for some readers.

Bella Poarch has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest personalities; boasting over 41 million followers on the viral video app, she even broke a record on the website for garnering the most likes on a single post.

However, her rise to fame was quickly met with controversy, after some fans took offense over her tattoo of the Rising Sun Flag, which was commonly used in WWII by the country.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I felt like a space princess🤍👽🚀

A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bella.poarch) on

Although Poarch explained that she wasn’t aware of the symbol’s meaning and promptly got it covered up in wake of the backlash, fans are still curious as to why she has so many tattoos — a question she answered during a soul-bearing video on November 11.

Poarch featured a comment from one fan in the TikTok, which read, “Why do you have so many tattoos? They don’t fit you.”

In response, Poarch showed off her ink, showcasing a full arm sleeve, a rabbit on her side, and wings on her back — actions that corresponded to her caption.

@bellapoarchReply to @omgtheykilldkenny I had a rough childhood. My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos.♬ This Is Home – Cavetown

“I had a rough childhood,” the TikToker explained. “My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos.”

As it turns out, Poarch’s tattoos are a way for her to handle her trauma from being abused as a child, and it wasn’t something that was easy for her to talk about.

“I wasn’t comfortable posting this,” she added in a comment. “But if you’re having a hard time right now, just know that you are not alone and you’ll make it through this. You are brave and strong.”

Bella Poarch writes an encouraging TikTok comment for victims of abuse.

Poarch’s video has been met with sympathy from her fans, who have likewise opened up about their own struggles with abuse.

Although her tattoos were once viewed with scrutiny, it seems that critics are now viewing her in a different light, with one commenter aptly writing of the situation: “This is why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.”

Entertainment

xQc dominates highest-earning Twitch streamers list

Published: 12/Nov/2020 0:04

by Michael Gwilliam
xQc makes money streaming
Pixabay/xQc

Popular Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel absolutely dominated a new report of the highest-earning streamers by an extremely wide margin.

The French Canadian has taken the platform by storm in the last couple of years since exiting the Overwatch League and going on to become of the most hyped variety streamers on the platform.

In fact, according to the third-party stat-tracking website Twitch Metrics, Lengyel is the most-watched overall streamer on the entire platform. Whether he’s digging into Minecraft or trying to survive in Among Us, xQc consistently pulls in big numbers.

All this attention has pushed his career forward to new heights. As Dexerto previously reported, the streamer made an estimated total of $1,984,001 in 2020.

List of money made from Twitch subs
SavingSpot
xQc topped the list for income through subs.

The massive bulk of his profit came from his 55,246 subscribers which contributed $1,595,167 – the most any streamer made from subscriptions.

For comparison, second place NICKMERCS made $1,373,397 from subscribers, still over $200,000 behind the 24-year-old from la belle province.

However, xQc is only fifth when it comes to money made through ads, as the report claims he made just over $300,000 from 2020. He also falters a bit when it comes to bits and cheers, earning $80,434 from those in 2020 – tenth overall.

xQc while live streaming on Twitch
Twitch/xQc
xQc is one of the most popular streamers on Twitch.

While there is a bit of a meme in xQc’s community about the Twitch star being a “millionaire,” it turns out the meme is pretty spot on. Lengyel is earning nearly $2 million a year from Twitch alone and that’s not including other opportunities.

For example, the report only specifies income made through Twitch, not additional money made through promoting products on social media or the stream.

It also doesn’t take into account YouTube, where the streamer has over one million subscribers and uploads videos daily.

When it’s all said and done, it’s clear that xQc has come a long way from streaming in his mom’s garage.