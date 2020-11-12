Bella Poarch reveals the unexpected reason why she has so many tattoos - Dexerto

Bella Poarch is an up-and-coming TikTok star who shocked users with her sudden growth in popularity this year. However, her unique style has sparked some questions and controversy among fans — namely, her tattoos.

Warning: This article contains material that may be sensitive for some readers.

Bella Poarch has quickly become one of TikTok’s biggest personalities; boasting over 41 million followers on the viral video app, she even broke a record on the website for garnering the most likes on a single post.

However, her rise to fame was quickly met with controversy, after some fans took offense over her tattoo of the Rising Sun Flag, which was commonly used in WWII by the country.

View this post on Instagram I felt like a space princess🤍👽🚀 A post shared by Bella Poarch (@bella.poarch) on Oct 31, 2020 at 12:47pm PDT

Although Poarch explained that she wasn’t aware of the symbol’s meaning and promptly got it covered up in wake of the backlash, fans are still curious as to why she has so many tattoos — a question she answered during a soul-bearing video on November 11.

Poarch featured a comment from one fan in the TikTok, which read, “Why do you have so many tattoos? They don’t fit you.”

In response, Poarch showed off her ink, showcasing a full arm sleeve, a rabbit on her side, and wings on her back — actions that corresponded to her caption.

@bellapoarch Reply to @omgtheykilldkenny I had a rough childhood. My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos. ♬ This Is Home – Cavetown

“I had a rough childhood,” the TikToker explained. “My scars from abuse made me insecure. And so I had to cover up my scars with tattoos.”

Read More: Four random products that viral TikToks made insanely popular

As it turns out, Poarch’s tattoos are a way for her to handle her trauma from being abused as a child, and it wasn’t something that was easy for her to talk about.

“I wasn’t comfortable posting this,” she added in a comment. “But if you’re having a hard time right now, just know that you are not alone and you’ll make it through this. You are brave and strong.”

Poarch’s video has been met with sympathy from her fans, who have likewise opened up about their own struggles with abuse.

Although her tattoos were once viewed with scrutiny, it seems that critics are now viewing her in a different light, with one commenter aptly writing of the situation: “This is why you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover.”