Bella Poarch reveals her take on Taylor Swift’s ‘Hey Stephen’ TikTok trend

Taylor Swift’s ‘Hey Stephen’ TikTok trend has taken over the internet and now Bella Poarch has got involved with her own twist on things.

Bella Poarch, a fellow singer, has released some hit songs since reaching superstardom on TikTok, from Build A Bitch to Inferno. Not only that, but she’s also put a jetpack on multiple viral trends as well.

Her success as a solo artist is one of TikTok’s greatest stories, transitioning from a creator on the lip-syncing app to a mainstream star.

However, the star’s own success hasn’t stopped her from enjoying other tracks from time to time, or singing along to them on her channel. On November 25, she decided to turn her attention to the viral “Hey Stephen” trend, which uses Swift’s music, and people are absolutely loving it.

Bella Poarch tries out Taylor Swift’s TikTok trend

Putting her own spin on things, she signed off the video with a message in Tagalog – an Austronesian language used in the Philippines and surrounding islands.

The video has racked up an insane amount of views and likes since it was first posted, 930,000 and 210,000 respectively.

Whether this sparks other people capable of speaking the language to do the same remains to be seen.

What is the ‘Hey Stephen’ TikTok trend?

The ‘Hey Stephen’ TikTok trend was started by popular singer Taylor Swift.

In one of her songs, of the same name as the trend, she says the lyrics: “Hey Stephen, I could give you 50 reasons why I should be the one you choose. All those other girls, well, they’re beautiful… But would they write a song for you?”

The song was released in 2009 as part of Swift’s album called Fearless and has become a viral trend on TikTok, with users everywhere making their own version.

Below you can see one example, from user ericanicole013.

Since that time, Taylor has achieved global mainstream success and racked up multiple awards.

However, it must still be satisfying to know your older tracks are just as popular as her newest material.