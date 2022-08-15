Bella Poarch apologizes to Cardi B over Twitter beef: “Someone hacked me”

TikTok star Bella Poarch has issued an apology to Cardi B after getting into some unexpected beef with the rapper over social media, claiming that her Twitter account was hacked.

Bella Poarch shocked the internet on August 12, 2022, when someone running her Twitter account made a snide comment about rapper Cardi B’s music.

The incident happened after Poarch’s account responded to a post about her latest song, ‘Dolls,’ saying that her new track was “better than any Cardi album.”

Cardi B was quick to hit back at the TikToker-turned-music artist by exposing a message that Poarch had allegedly sent to her on Instagram. In the message, Poarch admitted to being a “huge fan” of Cardi’s music.

“Haha… I got a better one,” the Bodak Yellow rapper said of the situation.

Shortly afterward, Poarch claimed she literally woke up to the online drama and was quick to explain that her account had been allegedly hacked.

She also apologized to Cardi for the mess and assured fans that everything was back under control.

“Hey guys it’s Bella… I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account,” she wrote. “Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb s**t that was tweeted.”

Cardi hasn’t responded to Bella’s apology at the time of writing, but she did make another tweet about her DMs nearly a day later, saying: “The dms I be having, lmaaaoooooo people be forgetting.”

This isn’t the only high-profile hack to have taken place lately; recently, Lil Nas X’s YouTube channel was also hacked, which fans noticed after an especially odd video concerning Russian president Vladimir Putin was uploaded to his account.