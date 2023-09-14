BeckaTV exposes predatory OnlyFans agencies: “Complete robbery”

BeckaTV issued a warning about agencies that promise to help OnlyFans creators, exposing their predatory practices in a tell-all interview with Dexerto.

BeckaTV might be Europe’s most-followed female streamer on Kick, but she also boasts quite an empire on OnlyFans.

According to Becka, it’s a well-known secret that many OF creators use agencies to fulfill their obligations; for example, chatting with fans who purchase a subscription with the promise of having a conversation with them.

Considering the massive amount of subscribers some creators have, it would be a tall task to have conversations with each and every subscriber looking to chat — and that’s where the agencies come in.

BeckaTV says that she used an agency after realizing just how “draining” her line of work is and the pressure she was under to make each fan happy… but her experience was shocking.

BeckaTV BeckaTV opened up to Dexerto about her experience with OnlyFans agencies and the dangers of getting into business with them.

BeckaTV sheds light on the struggles of being an OnlyFans model

“It’s very mentally draining work,” she admitted in an exclusive interview with Dexerto. “It’s a very hard toll on the mental health of the creator, because they’re trying to continue performing well and making money through these things. And the thought in the back of your head the whole time is that if you don’t reply to this person, you might miss out on making a sale.”

“There’s a constant pressure to appear as though you’re super-available to everybody the whole time, and naturally, that’s quite difficult for a lot of people — especially when people don’t get a response from you and they wanna know why you’re not replying, and then they feel offended and then they’re like, ‘Well, I’m paying for this, so you should reply to me.’ You get those kinds of responses. It’s an entitled sort of mentality.”

“People think they pay $5 and then they should get access to absolutely everything about you after that. It’s a huge misconception, so to manage my workload, I looked for an OnlyFans agency.”

BeckaTV BeckaTV says that OF agencies will flood creators’ inboxes using accounts with artificially-inflated follower counts in order to snag possible clients.

Becka claims that agencies will often “flood” an OnlyFans creator’s DMs with dozens of requests to collaborate — often using fake profiles with artificially inflated numbers to lure in unsuspecting influencers.

“They’ll always bait you in with a profile that has purchased followers,” she explained. “They always have an extortionate number of followers, like 100,000 or something. But none of that is real. It’s all inflated. You can tell it’s real because they either have a very fake number of likes on every single picture in their grid — it’s a very round number usually, because you purchase the package and you get like a round number of likes and all of them are the same, so it’s too consistent, it’s just very fake, you can tell immediately.”

“The way that they try and lure you in is they’ll send you screenshots of creators earning 30K, 50K, 60K a month, and they’ll say to you, ‘Yeah, come with us. We can make you a creator earning so much money so fast. Just have a chat with us and see how it goes.'”

OnlyFans agencies are “complete robbery” for creators

BeckaTV says that she actually learned a lot from using an agency when she first started out on OF. The streamer claims she was taught how to structure her content on various different platforms to attract an audience, how to convert her traffic, and was even educated about the guidelines on each platform to avoid bans.

However, Becka’s agency experience quickly went downhill when she saw how much of her income was being taken by these companies, calling it “complete robbery.”

“They usually always want around a 30% cut of your income that’s coming into the platform,” she said. “Some people, if you’re a very small creator and you’re only just starting out, they want 45%. So if you don’t earn very much, if you’re only bringing in like a thousand a month, they’ll probably ask you for 45% of your income that you generate.”

“If you’re making a bit more, then they reduce it a little bit and it’ll scale down, but they generally will never take less than 25% from you — and then you have to consider that OnlyFans takes 25% too. Your a thousand quickly turns into literally f*cking nothing. It’s like complete robbery.”

BeckaTV In screenshots provided to Dexerto, BeckaTV proved how agencies will try to sell themselves to creators with the promise of an easier time managing their content.

That’s not all. Becka also alleged that an agency used her image to create a fake testimonial about their services, a testimonial she claims was emailed out to approximately 800 other female creators by this agency to advertise their services.

“The only reason that I found out about this is because another female creator messaged me asking me if the agency I was using was any good. And she sent me a screenshot of the email with my face on it,” she told us.

“They were trying to keep it secret and trying to hide the fact that they did it. They didn’t even issue an apology. They literally just didn’t care. They didn’t understand how serious the matter was. They’re just so slimy, so snaky, that they will just do these things and they will really manipulate and take advantage of models.”

Inauthentic conversations and “unethical” business practices

On top of that, Becka says that these agencies often use sales tactics that are designed to “completely drain” creators’ audiences. She also claimed that said agencies will completely change creators’ personalities in chats, resulting in an inauthentic relationship with fans who paid to have a genuine, one-on-one conversation with them.

“They just want to sell as much as possible, as quickly as possible, and they will use any possible way to get it,” she said. “They will change the personality of who you really are, to just be this sexy girl that’s always saying ‘babe’ and always saying ‘baby’ and always saying, ‘Why are you not replying to me?’ And they’re always like, writing away. That’s to try and pull at the heartstrings of the person they’re talking to.”

“The industry is extremely manipulative, and the chatters they hire are usually from developing countries like the Philippines. They’re hiring people from these places that they will put onto the account, and they will have these people write for them like 12 hours a day. And that person’s job is just to write to people as often as they can to keep every person on your list active to get them to buy things.”

“There’s obviously some massive problems with that,” Becka continued. “It’s highly unethical. These people get paid about $2 an hour for this work. …there’s the problems with the ethics, and the problems with the creator getting robbed.”

It’s “impossible” for creators to sustain fan relationships with OF agencies

Ultimately, Becka claimed that this kind of business model is simply “impossible” for creators to maintain. It’s unrealistic to assume that OF creators can keep up a genuine relationship with their fans when they aren’t the ones talking to their subscribers — and the chatters their agencies have hired often aren’t keeping up with their content on other sites, either, resulting in fans talking to an “entirely different” person.

“You’re kind of lured in with the agency telling you, ‘You’re gonna make loads of money, it’s gonna be great, you’re gonna be so successful, you’re gonna be so famous, we’re gonna make you huge,'” she said.

“The thing that they know, that they hide from you and they don’t consider, is that you are a streamer. You already have a personality on a platform, you already are somebody, you’re already talking in some way. You’re already interacting directly with your fans online. And when they come to OnlyFans, they just completely see that it’s not you, because they’re talking to someone entirely different.”

“Maybe they ask you a question that they just heard from you on stream that you just answered, and then the person chatting doesn’t know what to say because they weren’t there. There’s just a huge problem with this.”

“It just completely destroys the trust between the creator and the buyer, which is then bad overall for other OF creators who want to have a credible reputation. Because everyone’s just going to assume that like, ‘Oh, I’m not going to get what I pay for, so why would I even do that?’ If you lose like $25 on a picture, are you going to try again with somebody else?”

BeckaTV Becka says that OF creators are better off managing their accounts themselves rather than relying on agencies to interact with their fans.

Becka has managed to avoid this issue by making most of her content totally free, and only offers this kind of relationship to fans who are willing to pay a certain fee to chat with her.

“For me, now, I treat OnlyFans more as a social media page,” she explained. “It’s now just a social media page where I have like, four and a half thousand people that just really enjoy my content that don’t see intimate things unless they tip an extra fee to unlock that content in the first place.”

“But they still have access to my page and my following and updates and things that are going on. And this works so much better, because now I only have contact with people that go the extra mile to tip me, right? So, I’ve got a higher pay wall than before and this is just so much better, because it means I can actually give these people one to one attention.”

Ultimately, Becka hopes to issue a warning to other creators on OnlyFans regarding the dangers of using an agency — not just for their content, but for the integrity of the platform as a whole.

“You’ll regret his way of managing your account. Manage your socials yourself. Just be yourself and just enjoy what you’re doing rather than trying to just make the cash. Cash comes when you’ve filled your niche and when people like your personality, and that’s why they’ll buy your content in the end.”