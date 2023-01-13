Becca Moore discusses life before & after viral Coachella incident: “I’m glad I got robbed”

Becca Moore skyrocketed to internet fame in 2022 after being robbed at Coachella. A year later, she says she’s “glad” the incident happened, claiming it allowed her to help a family in need.

Becca Moore is a prominent creator on TikTok, where she boasts over a million followers.

The blonde influencer regularly racks up hundreds of thousands of views on her videos, where she shares brutally honest tales from her own life experiences — like the time she got robbed at Coachella last year.

That incident catapulted Moore to social media stardom and set her on a path to “paying it forward” for others… and she says she’s “glad” it happened.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: becccamooore Becca Moore’s viral Coachella incident started a domino effect of positivity.

TikToker Becca Moore saved by Uber driver after being robbed at Coachella

In summer 2022, Moore was attending the Coachella music festival when she met a guy that she wasn’t really into. After rejecting his advances, the dude ended up stealing her phone, wallet, and car keys, leaving her stranded in the California desert with no money and no transportation.

Luckily, Moore was able to get an Uber so she could drive around and take care of business — but little did she know that she would make a lifelong connection with her driver and change his life.

In a series of viral TikToks, Moore says that her driver, Raul Torres, was dedicated to helping her out. They went out for Starbucks and margaritas to ease the pain of the theft, and Raul even helped her file a police report to get the incident on record.

Article continues after ad

In the end, Moore was able to search the guy’s AirBnB and retrieve her belongings, returning home to tell the tale to millions of viewers.

Becca Moore’s fanbase changes life of Uber driver who helped her after robbery

That’s not the best part, though. Becca and Raul still talk to this day — and their viral escapade was able to raise major money for Raul’s family. Moore revealed that both Raul’s daughter and his father were suffering from cancer, and started a GoFundMe to benefit the Torres family.

Moore’s viewers raised hundreds of thousands of dollars after hearing his story, giving a heartwarming conclusion to a tale that started in panic… but Becca says she wouldn’t change a thing.

Article continues after ad

GoFundMe: Becca Moore Moore was able to raise over $100,000 for her Uber driver and his family.

“I really didn’t do that much for Raul,” she told us in an exclusive interview. “All I did was do a video. It was the public that loved the video. I would do a million videos for their family, are you kidding me? It made me realize the privilege I have, having a platform. It made me recognize my own privilege. Like, I have followers that can help this family, so I should definitely do whatever I can to help them.”

Moore claimed that she’s blocked the man who stole from her on all social media — but says she hoped he watched the news to see just how his little prank played out.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t talk to him. I don’t ever wanna talk to him. I hope he watched the news, though. I’m so glad I got robbed. I don’t even care.”

Paying it forward and giving back

Moore says that she wasn’t the only one impacted by Raul’s kindness. The GoFundMe and love from her fanbase also inspired Raul to give back to others. The TikToker claims that Raul often sets up a taco stand in Ensenada, where he gives out blankets and food to those in need.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Raul went down to Ensenada to give away blankets and food. He always goes and makes a taco stand and gives away free food for people in Ensenada. He’s a giver. He gives everything. They’re doing really great. Raul is really inspired by what happened I think, and now he gives away blankets and tacos all the time. I can’t believe I got to be in that story.”

Article continues after ad

Moore is no stranger to being in a tight spot, herself. Although she’s a high profile influencer now, she says that her life growing up was a drastically different picture than what fans see today — and now that she’s able to afford her very own place in LA, she feels a responsibility to “pay it forward” to those less fortunate.

“We were really poor growing up,” the TikToker explained. “We had no money, like ever. So the fact that I can afford to live in LA by myself and do all these crazy things that I get to do — that wasn’t the projected future that I had for my life. TikTok literally gave me a different life. I would be living in Ohio. I was a bartender before. I’m just lucky to have TikTok as my job.”

“People helped us out, like our family out, growing up. My mom was a secretary at an elementary school. She’s a single mom and there were like, five of us. It was bad. My teachers would give me bags of clothes to wear. People helped me out.”

“I really didn’t do that much for Raul. All I did was do a video. It was the public that loved the video. I would do a million videos for their family, are you kidding me? It made me realize the privilege I have, having a platform. It made me recognize my own privilege. Like, I have followers that can help this family, so I should definitely do whatever I can to help them.”

Becca Moore: Influencers should be “expected” to give back

In fact, Moore believes that most influencers should use their privilege to help those around them — as well as leave a positive impact on those they influence with their content.

“I think they do [need to pay it forward],” she said..” At the bare minimum, to be a good influence. Some people are just terrible, like Andrew Tate. People like that should not have a platform, because they’re spreading hate and messages that are gonna damage so many people. At the bare minimum I think influencers should be held responsible to make sure their influence is for the positive. Giving back should be expected. If you can, I think you should try to help.”

Since the Coachella incident, Moore has been on a mission to be more vulnerable with her audience, although it isn’t always an easy task. According to the creator, Coachella was the first time she’d ever cried on camera, and she was worried that being so open about the ordeal would turn her viewers away.

“I’m so used to being a character,” she admitted. “I feel like people know me better now because I’m not a one-dimensional character. I also go through things. So when I tell stories about things that have happened to me or random things that I’ve been through, seeing other people be like, ‘Oh my god! I didn’t know someone else had this same experience with xyz,’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god. I’m not alone.'”

“Honestly, I like it. It’s kind of like a therapy session. I don’t feel alone anymore. It makes me feel less alone. It’s therapeutic. It’s kind of weird though how comfortable I am talking to a camera. If I were in front of a million people, I would never tell the same stories. I think the camera makes it feel less like I’m telling my diary to the entire world. But I really am. I’m a little nervous when I meet new people, I’m like, ‘Oh my god, don’t look at my TikTok yet.’ I really like it. It makes me feel like I’m friends with people who watch my videos.”

These days, Moore still stays in touch with Raul and his family. She tells us that his daughter, Myra, successfully completed chemotherapy late last year and “rang the chemo bell,” which she was present to witness. She’s even starting up a podcast with actress Brooke Schofield in February, which will be available on all streaming platforms.

All in all, she says the Coachella robbery ultimately changed her life for the better, and wants others to “pay it forward” when they get the chance.