Beauty influencer Ethan is Supreme confirmed dead at 17

by Jacob Hale
Instagram: ethanisupreme

Beauty YouTuber and influencer Ethan Peters, better known as Ethan Is Supreme, has been confirmed dead at the tender age of just 17 years old.

Peters boasted over 750,000 followers across his social media channels prior to his passing, which was confirmed by his father Gerald late on Sunday, September 7.

Gerald found his son at approximately 11am that morning in his bedroom, telling Fox News: "The cancel culture we find ourselves in weighed heavy on his heart. He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people. He was a kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were."

Ethan Is Supreme
Ethan was an up-and-coming beauty and make-up influencer.

There was an outpouring of support from Ethan's friends and fans following news breaking. In a string of heartbreaking tweets, Ava Louise said that she was "at a loss for words" over the news, saying that she's "too heartbroken" to say what she knows he would want her to.

Similarly, Manny MUA called Ethan "so incredibly talented" and his passing "a terrible loss" despite the mistakes Ethan has made.

Peters' father told Fox that he is certain the death was a result of a drug overdose, and tweets from Ava and himself suggest that drugs played a prominent role in Ethan's life, though that can not be confirmed at the time of writing and no official cause of death has been made public.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated if and when new information arises.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or addiction, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) and Recovery (0203 553 0324) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and SAMHSA (1-800-662-4357) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.