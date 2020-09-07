Beauty influencer Ethan is Supreme confirmed dead at 17

Beauty YouTuber and influencer Ethan Peters, better known as Ethan Is Supreme, has been confirmed dead at the tender age of just 17 years old.

Peters boasted over 750,000 followers across his social media channels prior to his passing, which was confirmed by his father Gerald late on Sunday, September 7.

Gerald found his son at approximately 11am that morning in his bedroom, telling Fox News: "The cancel culture we find ourselves in weighed heavy on his heart. He wanted nothing but to inspire, make people laugh and push the boundaries of what is acceptable in our world for all young people. He was a kind soul, who accepted everyone for who they were."

There was an outpouring of support from Ethan's friends and fans following news breaking. In a string of heartbreaking tweets, Ava Louise said that she was "at a loss for words" over the news, saying that she's "too heartbroken" to say what she knows he would want her to.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020

Similarly, Manny MUA called Ethan "so incredibly talented" and his passing "a terrible loss" despite the mistakes Ethan has made.

rest in peace ethan @trashqueenethan you were so incredibly talented at such a young age. i know he’s made many many mistakes... but to say he deserved to pass away is horrible and inhuman. i pray for his family and loved ones, a horrible loss 💔 — Manny MUA (@MannyMua733) September 6, 2020

Peters' father told Fox that he is certain the death was a result of a drug overdose, and tweets from Ava and himself suggest that drugs played a prominent role in Ethan's life, though that can not be confirmed at the time of writing and no official cause of death has been made public.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated if and when new information arises.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or addiction, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) and Recovery (0203 553 0324) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) and SAMHSA (1-800-662-4357) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.