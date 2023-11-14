Bartender disciplined after woman accidentally orders $2300 drink

A woman was mortified to learn her cocktail cost a staggering $2,300 in a hotel bar, forcing the bartender to be disciplined by the manager.

A woman named Lynsey took to TikTok to tell viewers the story of how she and her husband had been enjoying drinks at a 5-star hotel in London when she’d made the expensive mistake of ordering a drink called “1890”, which ended up getting her bartender in trouble.

After finishing their drinks, Lynsey was in for the shock of her life after receiving the bill for the “1890” cocktail she thought to cost around $20 but that actually ended up costing a staggering $2300.

“So when I discovered the cocktail I had ordered was £2,000, I showed my husband the receipt and he was furious at me”, she revealed.

According to Lynsey, the drink consisted of Cristal Champagne with sprinkled gold leaf and a 30-year-old whisky, which she didn’t even end up liking as she wasn’t a fan of whisky.

Lynsey continued by saying: “So [her husband] left the bar. Left me on my own to deal with it. And I said to the young guy behind the bar, ‘Look I’m so sorry, I had no idea it was £1,890’.”

How did the woman “accidentally” order a $2300 drink?

According to Lynsey, she ordered a cocktail called the ’18 90′ which she’d assumed cost £18.90 ($23) due to the design of the menu, not £1,890 ($2300). But looking back on it, Lynsey admitted that the other prices were presented with the full stop in the middle and accepted it was ‘definitely [her] mistake’.

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load.

Lynsey began panicking and pleaded with the bartender that she couldn’t possibly fork the two grand for the drink, which led the manager to come over to try to help sort out the mistake.

She recalled the manager luckily being ‘so discreet and so wonderful’ about the whole thing before eventually reassuring Lynsey he would ‘sort it out’ and told her to go to her room and enjoy the rest of her stay.

However, it’s clear the impending small fortune of a bill was hanging over Lynsey’s head the next four days of her trip leaving her to do everything she could to avoid the bar.

Bartender disciplined after selling $2300 drink

She eventually plucked up the courage to return to the bar one night when she bumped into the manager and, much to her surprise, he greeted her with open arms.

However, that momentary relief was brief after Lynsey asked him what happened to the bartender.

The manager told Lynsey the staff member had been fired which left her burst into tears as she told him: “Look it’s not worth the guy’s job. I will pay the £2,000. I’m so, so, so sorry. It wasn’t his fault.”

Luckily, the whole thing was just a joke with the manager quickly reassuring Lynsey the bartender hadn’t lost their job but was sent for retraining as it wasn’t the first time the expensive mix-up was made.

