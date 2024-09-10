Barstool’s Portnoy wages war with “lunatic” radio host over employee snub

Businessman and founder of media company Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, is calling on his fans to make life miserable for a Chicago radio host after he snubbed one of his employees for calling him by his last name.

On September 9, Barstool’s Eddie was a guest on 670 The Score in Chicago, and things got heated when he referred to host Dan Bernstein by his last name.

“You can call me Dan or you can call me Bernsy, but you don’t know me like that,” the radio host said on air.

This incident fired Dave Portnoy up and he released a video defending his employee for how he was treated.

“No one ever says anything mean about Eddie. Not a mean bone in his body. He’s on local Chicago sports talk radio, that’s him doing them a favor,” Dave explained. “They have this guy named Dan Bernstein, from what I’ve gotten, he used to be normal, but his brain broke and now he’s a woke lunatic.”

“This guy Bernstein, this piece of sh*t, I guess has always hated Barstool,” he added, explaining how the radio host got mad when Eddie called him by his last name. “Buddy, it’s your name! Acting like Eddie insulted him or something.”

Eddie also released his own video, noting how he was on another show on the radio channel and their interaction happened during a transition.

“As of late, he’s turned into a miserable man,” Eddie said. “On top of that, he’s hated Barstool for as long as I can remember. I was not in the same studio as Bernstein. I was remote in a sporting goods store so I couldn’t see him at all. There was no reading of the body language. There was none of that.”

According to Eddie, he didn’t call Bernstein “Bernstein” to get a rise out of him, adding that he still didn’t understand why the host got so upset.

Portnoy, meanwhile, how vowed revenge, stating that Bernstein had created “an enemy for life.”

“Stoolies, you have my permission, on a professional level, you can harass the f*ck out of this until his dying breath. He deserves, whenever he does a live feed, whenever he’s on the radio, people calling him, harassing him, calling him Bernstein, prank him. He shouldn’t be able to sleep, professionally speaking, the rest of his life,” Dave sounded off.

So far, Bernstein has yet to respond to the backlash, but Dave has since reiterated that he wants the harassment to be “professional,” reminding his fans to keep things legal.

“And to again clarify and make crystal clear when I say harass professionally, I mean flooding the phone lines and calling him Bernstein anytime he’s in public doing live hits or shows. That’s it.”

This is hardly the first time Dave Portnoy has entered a viral feud with someone. Perhaps most notably, the Barstool boss battled NFL commisioner Roger Goodell in a long-running rivalry where he was even banned from football games.

