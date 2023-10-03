Barstool’s Big Cat sparks outrage with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce comments

Barstool’s Big Cat made some fans unhappy with his bizarre comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Dan Katz, also known as Barstool Big Cat, is widely recognized for his comedic commentary on anything regarding sports and uses his podcast ‘Pardon My Take’ to relay his popular opinions.

He’s been with Barstool Sports since 2012 when he began writing for the Chicago-based branch. Since then, Big Cat has established himself as a relatable name in the world of sports.

Though his opinions can be bold, Big Cat’s recent comments about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had fans rather upset about the explicit way he spoke about the rumored couple.

YouTube: New Heights, Dave Portnoy Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sparked dating rumors, resulting in Barstool Big Cat making explicit comments about the duo.

Fans disagree with Barstool Big Cat’s remarks about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have caused quite the stir, as they’ve merged both music and sports together for the ‘perfect’ Sunday afternoon.

Though fans have raved over the rumored couple, Barstool Big Cat made some risqué remarks about the pair on his podcast, resulting in many fans setting Big Cat straight in the comments section on X, where a clip was uploaded showing him detailing his opinion about the pop star and NFL legend.

As Big Cat spoke with a co-host, he can be heard saying, “You know what, alright, I’ll say this — if Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a *** video, I’ll consummate this relationship.”

Big Cat continued, “I don’t buy it until I see some d—k in va—na. I want to see some p in v… I’ll even take a handjob, that’s fine.”

He even captioned the video, “If Taylor Swift is going to be taking over our Sundays, I’m going to need to see a *** tape. These are my demands.”

Those who commented on his post said, “I understand being upset at all the media coverage, but this is really inappropriate. A woman should be able to go enjoy a football game, even if she’s being covered a lot by the media, and not be subjected to this.”

As well as, “Imagine being Taylor Swift coming on Twitter and seeing a guy telling you to make a sex tape so that you are allowed to be in a relationship.”

One person even questioned Big Cat’s decision to post the clip, saying, “How did nobody stop you from putting this out on the Internet?”

Barstool Big Cat Responds to criticism about his Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Comments

One X user also asked Big Cat if he was at all second-guessing his choice to post the clip, saying, “You don’t find this at all strange to say?” To which Big Cat responded, “No.”

Someone also asked him if he had a daughter, triggering another response from Big Cat, saying, “Yes, and hopefully she has a sense of humor and understands when I’m clearly making a joke.”

Big Cat’s comments come after Swift was seen at Kelce’s football game for the second week in a row. The pair are only rumored to be dating, however, they’ve been seen leaving events together for nights together with their friends.