Banks says “wheels are falling off” FaZe Clan as they are evicted from house

FaZe Banks revealed that Clan members have been evicted from their content house by their landlord after just three months, despite multiple warnings.

FaZe Clan CEO Ricky “Banks” Bengston announced a self-titled “reboot” of the organization in May 2024, which saw almost every member of the group cut, leaving just 14 creators remaining.

Shortly after, a brand-new FaZe house was established, where Lacy, Ronaldo, Jason, and PlaqueBoyMax have been living and making content ever since.

However, Banks has revealed in several posts to his Twitter/X account on August 27, that their landlord has evicted them from the content house.

“We really just lost the FaZe house,” FaZe’s CEO initially posted, before breaking down the situation further via a lengthy audio clip.

“We just officially got evicted from the crib. I f**king told these kids, man!” Banks began.

He explained: “I’m tired. I’m exhausted. We’re trying to run this s**t up with no f**king budget, no f**king help. We have a ton of help from a ton of good people, but guys, it f**king feels like that sometimes man! Like, I love these kids, but what the f**k Max?!”

“I told these f**king kids, we’re on our last strike with this crib,” he added, revealing that from the next day they had planned to start doing custom “build-outs and production all week to set up for this f**king September Subathon.”

FaZe’s CEO stated that the group has to leave by September 1 and all their immediate plans have been scrapped as a result.

“This is a year lease that’s broken, that we paid up-front. So, I don’t know what the f**k is good with that. But, that might just be a couple of hundred bands down the f**king toilet!” Banks ended by saying.

Despite no official reason for the eviction being provided by Banks, this came a day after FaZe members living in the house took part in a house-wide prank war.

This was not the only FaZe house that’s had issues. Another content house was also launched in May, which was home to Kaysan, Silky, Max, and YourRage, before YourRage decided to leave the house due to its “clip farm disease.”