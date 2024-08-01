Banks says FaZe is “figuring” out NICKMERCS relationship after reboot

FaZe Banks has revealed where Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff stands with the organization following the reboot and purge of some members.

Over the last few years, FaZe has gone through a lot of changes. They’ve moved away from those sniper clan roots, becoming about having a variety of content creators under one umbrella.

The gaming organization was also opened up for investment and partnered with B. Riley Principal 150 Merger Corp, but after being listed on the stock exchange, things fell off. The original members, including FaZe Banks, urged the then-leadership to fix things and hand the keys back to the content creators who had helped grow FaZe into what it has become.

Article continues after ad

Well, he got his wish back in October 2023, and quickly removed some of FaZe members that had joined under different leaderships.

Despite being a longtime FaZe member, NICKMERCS’ status was left up in the air, but now Banks has clarified a few things.

Article continues after ad

“NICKMERCS. Still currently in FaZe. We’re still kind of figuring out what that relationship looks like,” the FaZe Clan CEO said in his July 31 stream. “Great f*cking guy, I love Nick, I love his family.”

Article continues after ad

As noted, FaZe has let go of plenty of employees since being back under Banks’ leadership. 110 employees had been removed at one point, according to Banks. While he had that number at 30, he still wanted to shrink things down to about 10.

Nick is a partial owner of FaZe, which he got after leaving 100 Thieves, but he admitted to being left in the dark over the cuts at the time. “I don’t want the drama, I don’t want the bulls**t,” he said.

Article continues after ad

The streaming star has had his own issues recently, being banned from Twitch for the first time for using a transphobic slur.