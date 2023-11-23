Bang Yedam’s solo debut EP leaves fans with mixed emotions and tears

Former Treasure band member Bang Yedam steps out as a soloist with his debut EP Only One, and fans are not sure how to feel.

In a few short years, Treasure became one of the most beloved K-pop bands. Originally a 13-member group, they have undergone a number of changes.

Before their proper musical debut, original member Ha Yoonbin departed. In 2022, two more left to pursue solo careers. Mashiho and Bang Yedam ended their contracts and have since ventured into their own creative pursuits.

Bang Yedam now steps into the spotlight with his first-ever release, and fans are conflicted to say the least.

Yedam’s debut EP has fans feeling all sorts of things

Bang Yedam’s Only One EP features six songs, including two versions of “Miss You” and the brand-new single “Only One.” As his debut release, there comes a tremendous amount of pressure to deliver. He also emerges out of the shadow of Treasure and by all accounts must prove himself.

Over on Twitter/X, fans are understandably torn on how to feel. On the one hand, many applaud the release with some even in tears.

“I’ve been holding back crying, seeing this makes me cry,” said one fan.

“I’m crying brutally,” one echoed.

User Miw really couldn’t control their feelings, writing, “I have to cry in whatever way, oh my God. Really pampered today.”

Others swiftly made some bold Song of the Year claims.

“SONG OF THE YEAR ALBUM OF THE YEAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR,” declared one fan.

“You’ve come so far yedamieee please continue what makes you happy,” wrote another.

Quennie Teume praised the song as “ear catchy” and thanked him for being able to “hear your amazing vocal again.”

On the other hand, many fans expressed their bitterness over Yedam’s departure from the group.

“Thank you for hurting our boys! We’ll never forgive your selfishness,” seethed one fan.

Another wrote, “He got the time to go wild yet no time to talk to his members. He left everyone hanging yet got the audacity to ask for support.”

“Imagining that the world could be so much better without the group but then realize ent life is hard. Better watch out,” Miw warned.

Another user called his career moves “just cruel,” they wrote. “He can’t lend at least an hour to have a conversation with the members and talk things through? They’ve been together for years but he only decides to be selfish. Kinda wished he didn’t talk about Treasure. It changed my thoughts about him.”

Bang Yedam’s Only One EP was released under GF Entertainment.

For more music and entertainment coverage, keep it locked to Dexerto.