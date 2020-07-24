BambinoBecky reveals how KSI stopped her from quitting YouTube

UK YouTuber BambinoBecky has explained how KSI completely changed her life and stopped her from quitting YouTube.

Olajide ‘KSI’ Olatunji is undeniably the largest YouTuber to hail from the UK, and has become a professional boxer and top recording artist in his career.

On the other hand, Becky is relatively small in comparison, with little under 300,000 subscribers but growing quickly — which is why she credits him with changing her career path thanks to one simple tweet.

In her appearance on JaackMaate’s ‘The Happy Hour’ podcast, while speaking about her life and career so far as well as the YouTube space, the pair got on to the subject of KSI and his group – the Sidemen — who remain some of the most prominent names on YouTube.

Jack brought up the subject of KSI with Becky, asking “What is the KSI stuff that you talk about?”

She said: “I remember I was working, and I said I can’t do YouTube and waitressing at the same time. So I was like, I’ll just sack off YouTube then and try make some money because I’m skint.”

“Then I went on the True Geordie podcast…” she continued. “Then a couple of months passed… and I woke up and KSI tweeted me and (fellow YouTuber) Eleanor Neale. All he did was say ‘just found my two favourite female YouTubers’ and from then on I hit 100,000.”

Timestamp 45:50

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HZHnV19BlzM

Becky revealed that prior to that, she was only on around 13-14,000 subscribers — and had made it to 100k within the week, which is a level of growth most content creators just starting out could only dream of.

Since then, she has featured in several videos with KSI, including the ever-popular Sidemen Tinder videos that have no doubt helped her move up the social media chain.

Needless to say, Becky probably doesn’t have to worry about waitressing too much anymore — and such is the power of KSI.