Bama Rush TikToker’s fans demand answers after she was cut from sorority

Fans of TikToker Bama Morgan are demanding answers as to why she didn’t get invited to a sorority after Bama Rush Week 2023 given she became an overnight hit on TikTok.

Over the last few years, Bama Rush Week has become one of the highlights of the summer for many TikTok users. It’s the week when newly enrolled students at The University of Alabama try and earn themselves an invite to one of the many sororities around campus.

Article continues after ad

The week is typically filled with tasks and events, with many prospective sorority members taking to TikTok to document their experiences. Bama Morgan – real name Morgan Cadenhead – is the latest to pick up a massive fanbase off the back of Bama Rush Week.

Article continues after ad

Her follower count has skyrocketed to over 175k and many of her videos have gotten over 1 million views during the week, however, she never got an invite to a sorority and plenty of her new fans want answers as to why.

Article continues after ad

Who is Bama Morgan on TikTok?

At the end of the Bama Rush week, prospective sorority members wait for a phone call on what they call ‘Pref day’ to see if they’ve been invited or not.

As Morgan hadn’t been successful in getting an invite, she made an emotional video on it all. “I did not receive a bid or an invitation back which is really hard,” she said, tearing up just shortly after the disappointment.

Article continues after ad

That disappointment didn’t last long, though, as she updated fans to say she was happy for everyone else and that her parents would be visiting her before the school year started to cheer her up.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

She also got plenty of support from her new viewers, with many of them sharing stories of similar experiences of their own disappointment from not getting a bid. “We are your sisters now,” said one commenter. “This is their loss. They DO NOT DESERVE YOU!” added another.

Why did Bama Morgan get dropped?

Another TikToker, Sammy, attempted to clear things up by dropping the “real tea” on why Morgan didn’t get an invite.

Article continues after ad

She said that the Rho Chis sorority was looking for more “open-minded” recruits given some of the backlash Rush Week has received over the last year and that Morgan had made some comments complaining about it being an “expensive” process.

Article continues after ad

“She kind of dragged out that narrative a little bit too far, to the point where it looks like she just didn’t wanna be there,” Sammy said. “And dragging out the whole not having money type thing…I don’t care whether she has money, but if you’re gonna milk something or drag something out, I don’t think being broke should be it.”

Article continues after ad

TikTokers have continued to rally around Morgan in the wake of her disappointment, but she hasn’t responded to Sammy’s comments.

Article continues after ad

It remains to be seen if she’ll do so, however.