Bald and Bankrupt hits insane YouTube channel milestone in just two weeks

Published: 18/Feb/2021 19:35

by Virginia Glaze
The traveling YouTuber known as ‘Bald and Bankrupt’ has received an incredible amount of support on his newly-made secondary channel, where he shares his discoveries in India and Eastern Europe.

Bald and Bankrupt is a unique presence on the internet. His travel vlogs take viewers into the former Soviet states, where he shows off the region’s various cultures, jaw-dropping architecture, and even major historical sites.

His main channel has amassed over 2.6 million subscribers and was started in summer 2018, making for an already big success for the traveling vlogger in just a three-year span.

Bald and Bankrupt’s vlogs are more than refreshing travel episodes, though; their general lack of both music and random montages make for a genuinely intriguing and educational experience for a region that isn’t often advertised in YouTube’s log of globe-trotting content creators.

Bald and Bankrupt takes viewers on a tram ride.
YouTube star Bald and Bankrupt has scored over 200,000 subscribers on his secondary channel in just two weeks.

However, it seems that B&B has been met with even more acclaim in the past two weeks after kickstarting a surprising secondary YouTube channel. While his main channel features videos that are upwards of 20 minutes or more, and are generally uploaded every two weeks, his secondary account has produced a new video every single day.

These daily vlogs are all around five minutes in length, and take viewers on short jaunts through such vistas as snowy tram rides, Armenia’s cheapest hotel, and even an ancient trading post in the Armenian mountains.

In just two weeks after beginning his new channel, “Daily Bald” has amassed over 207k subscribers. That’s nothing to sneeze at!

Social Blade statistics for the channel also show that he’s averaged over 600k views per week, making for a seriously successful side hustle for the formerly bankrupt businessman-turned-YouTuber.

 

While B&B isn’t promising that there will be uploads every single day in the future, it seems that viewers are definitely interested in what he has to offer — and we can’t deny that being given breathtaking views of Russian mountains or educational field trips from home is a wonderful way to spend a few minutes of your day.

Rick Astley’s Rick Roll meme goes viral again with disturbing 4K remaster

Published: 18/Feb/2021 18:01

by Georgina Smith
Rick Astley in the music video for Never Gonna Give You Up
YouTube: Official Rick Astley / Revideo

Rick Astley’s smash hit ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ has gone viral yet again after someone remastered it to make it 4k and 60fps – though many are finding the new version weirdly disturbing.

While plenty of memes have cropped up on the internet over the years, making a lasting impression on internet culture, none have had quite the staying power like the Rick Roll.

For those that have somehow managed to avoid this phenomenon, a Rick Roll refers to when someone uses a disguised hyperlink to bait you into clicking it, only to have Rick Astley’s upbeat song ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ waiting at the other end of the link.

The prank was popularized in 2007, but is still used frequently to this day, and proves to be either hilarious or very annoying, depending on which end of the Rick Roll you’re on.

Now, YouTuber Revideo has sparked new life into the meme by remastering the original video in full 4k and 60 FPS, making it look more high quality than ever before.

They explained in the description that it’s a “remastered music video with Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes)” and the results were impressive.

Compared to the original, the remastered version runs a lot smoother, making Astley’s face a lot clearer and the dancing a lot more snappy.

The reactions to the new version were certainly mixed, with some people loving the new and improved music video. “The future is now,” one person wrote, another saying “this is beautiful.” One user even said, “This makes me feel like Rick Astley is really here, Rick Rolling me in person.”

However, some Twitter users felt strangely disturbed by the video. “Somebody remastered the Rick Astley video in 60 FPS 4k and I am deeply, deeply upset,” someone wrote, another saying “this is terrifying! Why is it so high quality?”

Why exactly the remastered version of Never Gonna Give You Up has some people feeling freaked out is unclear, but people have already announced their plans to start using it as their new Rick Roll go-to.