BadBunny points finger at 'hater brigade' after Twitch ban for hateful conduct - Dexerto

Twitch streamer BadBunny is once again in the platform’s bad books, having been banned for hateful conduct. However, this time she alleges she was the target of a “nazi brigade” trying to take her down “permanently.”

BadBunny, who has 117,000 followers, is one of Twitch’s most popular political commentators.

Her divisive opinions have landed her in hot water in the past though. She claimed back in May 2020 that her life has “more value” than her viewers, and has often found herself in the firing lines of other stars ⁠— even Dr Disrespect.

She’s no stranger to being banned on Twitch, having been taken down for DMCA before. However, she’s now been banned for 14 days for hateful conduct after her April 26 stream.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines prohibits “any content or activity that promotes or encourages discrimination, denigration, harassment, or violence based on protected characteristics.”

BadBunny stated she was the target of a brigade, and a group of people aiming to take down her channel for good.

“I’m a political leftist streamer, this seems like a nazi brigade,” she said on Twitter shortly after the ban. “I think I got mass reported.”

2 week ban because ????? I'm a political leftist streamer, this seems like a nazi brigade @TwitchSupport pic.twitter.com/5bcOZ74BXh — nicole (she/her) 💭 (@BadBunnyTwitch) April 27, 2021

According to BadBunny, Twitch did not point out a specific part in her stream that broke the Hateful Conduct policy. She has filed an appeal to Twitch for the 14-day ban. If she’s successful, she will return before her ban automatically lifts on May 10.

Dexerto has reached out to BadBunny for comment.