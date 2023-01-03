Bad Bunny takes shot at fan after throwing their phone into the ocean

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at brianna.reeves@dexerto.com.

Bad Bunny has come under fire for throwing a fan’s phone after they invaded his personal space – but he won’t apologize for it.

The incident in question took place in the Dominican Republic as the Puerto Rican rapper walked down a street.

A group of people surrounded the star, but one person, in particular, managed to get under Bad Bunny‘s skin.

While walking along, a fan rushed in front of Bad Bunny for a quick selfie. Not taking too kindly to that type of intrusion, the “I Like It” singer snatched the phone and threw it into a nearby body of water. The public response has proven mixed, thus far.

Bad Bunny addresses why he threw a fan’s phone away

Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, has since addressed the matter in a Twitter post, assuring fans that all who approach him with respect will receive the same in return.

However, the rapper says he considers someone putting a phone in his face a “lack of respect.” They’ll be treated as such in return, he added, hinting he has no intention of issuing an apology.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Pop Crave shared a translated version of Bad Bunny’s original tweet in the following post:

Similar to the original incident, the public response to Bad Bunny’s latest statement seems mixed. While many understand the fan ignored the celebrity’s personal boundaries, they’re of the mind that he could’ve handled the situation better.

“So if anyone wants a video or pic of me as I’m walking can I just take their phone and throw it somewhere? No… it doesn’t work that way,” one Twitter user wrote under the Pop Crave post.

Others were more understanding of Bad Bunny’s behavior. “Perfect response, never reward disrespect with respect,” someone else said in the same thread.