Baby Shark set to overtake Despacito as YouTube's most viewed video - Dexerto

Baby Shark set to overtake Despacito as YouTube’s most viewed video

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:33

by Virginia Glaze
Two children dance to the Baby Shark song against an ocean background.
YouTube: Pinkfong

youtube

As the net’s most popular video-sharing platform, YouTube boasts a significant amount of record-breaking releases — but one of its most-viewed videos could upend a major streak on the site that has lasted for quite some time.

Despacito — the music video for Daddy Yankee and Luis Fonsi’s viral song of the same name — has reigned as YouTube’s most-viewed video since 2017, becoming the first video to reach three billion views in August of that year.

Since then, it has stayed at the top of YouTube’s most-viewed videos list at seven billion views, having become somewhat of a meme and an all-around easy listening experience for speakers of any language.

However, it seems that Despacito’s reign as YouTube’s top-viewed upload could be coming to an end in the near future, as another viral sensation is quickly creeping up behind — and it goes by the name ‘Baby Shark.’

Although the Baby Shark song has been around since before YouTube was even created, it surprisingly surged to popularity in the past few years after being uploaded by South Korean YouTube channel ‘Pinkfong’ in 2016.

While the initial video for the song — also made by Pinkfong — was uploaded in 2015, the Baby Shark Dance has become somewhat of a cultural phenomenon, with many parents around the globe becoming all-too familiar with the tune that drives kids wild.

Baby Shark Dance currently sits at 6.9 billion YouTube views, and could be set to reach or overtake Despacito at any moment — especially after YouTube star Mr Beast pointed it out on Twitter.

Baby Shark isn’t just breaking records on YouTube; the song also made it into the Billboard Hot 100 in 2019, breaking out at number 32 thanks to a 2013 change that took online viewership of songs into account.

Considering the song’s popularity among children, it doesn’t come as too big of a surprise that it might topple Despacito’s long-standing rule on YouTube, hearkening back to an earlier time when PewDiePie fought against T-Series to gain the most subscribers for a single channel on the platform.

Footage emerges of Bryce Hall in restaurant brawl over a vape

Published: 21/Oct/2020 21:15 Updated: 21/Oct/2020 21:26

by Jacob Hale
tiktok bryce hall pose
Instagram: brycehall

Bryce Hall TikTok

Footage has emerged online of TikTok star Bryce Hall involved in yet another restaurant brawl, just weeks after going viral for a street fight in West Hollywood.

UPDATE on October 21 at 1:15 PM

Insider reports the Los Angeles Police Department are now involved after an altercation ensued between a restaurant server and Bryce Hall.

The LAPD filed a felony battery report, with Hall as ‘Suspect 1’ who “struck” the victim. ‘Suspect 2’ is unknown but was said to have placed the victim in a chokehold.

Hall and his friends fled the scene before the LAPD arrived, according to the department. The investigation is ongoing.

Original story follows below…

On October 4, Bryce released footage of him in a street fight, and his fans and critics alike came together to call out his actions and explain why it wasn’t acceptable.

Now, barely two weeks later, Bryce finds himself in yet another brawl, but this time the video was leaked before he could share it himself, which he said he did in the first fight because he didn’t want media outlets “misrepresenting” it if they report it first.

Late on October 20, footage came out of Bryce involved in an altercation at a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles — and the alleged reason behind it is very bizarre.

Bryce Hall car
Instagram: brycehall
Bryce has found himself in a spot of bother once again.

As TMZ reports, you can see Bryce involved in the scrap, right in the thick of things, and according to them, it all kicked off because of a vape.

It’s illegal to vape at restaurants in LA, something Bryce and co. apparently didn’t care to hear when asked to stop, with Bryce allegedly blowing smoke in staff’s face when asked to stop. Then, according to TMZ, things came to a head when Bryce’s card was taken to make his payment after being asked to leave.

One source apparently said that Bryce and his friends jumped an employee, with the star himself throwing the first punch, while Bryce refutes those claims and says that a manager grabbed him and tried to drag him away, before kicking him.

In the original report, it’s also stated that one of the staff members involved suffered a broken hand, and named Bryce as his attacker in a police report that followed the ordeal.

Obviously, there are two sides to this story, but Bryce’s track record and reputation is working against him — and if the restaurant staff decide to press charges, we’re likely to find out the truth one way or another.