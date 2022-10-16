Ayumi_Nini accuses Mizkif of sexual assault following cover-up allegations

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

Twitch streamer Mizkif is currently under investigation after he allegedly covered up the sexual assault against Adrianah Lee. Now, fellow content creator Ayumi_Nini is accusing Miz of sexually assaulting her in 2019.

September 2022 was a month filled with serious allegations against some of the largest streamers in the Twitch community. And at the center of it all was Mizkif and an alleged cover-up scheme to suppress the alleged actions of his close friend CrazySlick.

This resulted in OTK launching an investigation into Mizkif’s alleged actions and the streamer being put on leave from his position as co-founder of the content-focused org. He has maintained a position of denying the allegation and went as far as to say he is “very confident” in the investigation.

Now, a fellow content creator by the name of Ayumi_Nini has lobbied her own allegations against the streamer, this time claiming that Mizkif was the one who committed the act of sexual assault.

screenshots taken from Ayumi_Nini’s private Twitter account

Ayumi_Nini claims Mizkif sexually assaulted her in 2019

On October 15, Twitch streamer and Vtuber Ayumi_Nini posted a thread on Twitter containing accusations of sexual assault against Mizkif. The alleged assault took place in 2019 after the PaxEast convention.

According to the tweets, Ayumi convinced Mizkif to fly to Boston for the conventions as she had extra event badges and offered to let him stay in her hotel room for free. Ayumi claims she picked Mizkif up in an Uber from the Acer Party on March 30 around 4 AM.

In her accusations, she claims that Mizkif made several attempts to engage in sexual activities with her, but that she refused to each time. She alleges he attempted to kiss her, pull her close to him, put her hand on his groin, and also asked for sexual acts.

When they returned to the hotel room around 5 AM, Ayumi states she did not change clothes and got into bed, and Mizkif followed. She alleged he continued to attempt to initiate sexual acts by trying to pull her on top of him, putting her hand on his crotch, and asking her to give him oral.

She repeatedly reiterates that when she told him “no”, but he began to plead with her and make her feel bad for getting “blue balls”. Ayumi states that she “finished him with her hand” in order to get Mizkif to stop.

Ayumi claims that she did not kick Mizkif out of the room afterward, but that he left on his own after the events left her upset and distant. She stated she even made a friend come with her to her hotel room throughout the day in case he was there.

On that Saturday, Mizkif and his belonging were gone and he informed Ayumi he was staying somewhere else.

At the time of writing, Mizkif hasn’t responded to these allegations.