Axel Webber reveals unexpected reason why his Tinder account got banned

TikTok star Axel Webber revealed that his Tinder account got deleted out of the blue, but it wasn’t due to any mistakes on his part.

Axel Webber is currently experiencing a major rise to online fame — and it all started when he moved to New York City on an extreme budget just four months ago.

The 22-year-old influencer now boasts over 4.3 million fans on TikTok due to his viral videos showing off his penny-pinching skills in one of America’s most expensive cities.

Netizens might also remember the time he documented his process applying to Julliard… only to get rejected. The story exploded online, prompting outrage against the school on their social media accounts before Webber stepped in to mediate with his fans.

Advertisement

Now, he’s making even bigger strides by collaborating with major brands to promote their products… one of these being the super-popular dating app, Tinder.

During a podcast with fellow internet star David Dobrik, Webber explained that he’s a regular Tinder user — or, at least, he was, until the app suddenly deleted his account one day.

“I use Tinder,” he explained. “As soon as I came to New York I was like, I gotta meet people, dude. I didn’t know anyone.”

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Axel Webber reveals why Tinder banned his profile

According to Webber, Tinder ended up banning his profile because they thought he was impersonating himself. Not a totally uncommon occurrence in the modern age, but annoying, nonetheless.

Advertisement

“So, you are using Tinder?” Dobrik asked.

“Oh yeah — well, not anymore, because they banned my account,” Webber answered. “Apparently, they thought I was impersonating myself.”

“Even though you’re working for the brand?” Dobrik asked, incredulously.

“No special privileges, man. That report button.”

(Topic begins at 3:09)

Luckily, it seems like Webber is on good terms with the company despite this hiccup.

Besides, it’s always better to be safe than sorry — in the past, fakers notably caused popular streamer Asmongold to call out game developers, asking for them to put a stop to players impersonating Twitch stars like xQc.