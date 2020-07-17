Avatar: The Last Airbender breaks major Netflix record

Netflix added Avatar: The Last Airbender to its service in May, and the groundbreaking Nickelodeon series has seen an incredible revival in popularity. Now the show has broken a major record on the streaming platform.

The Last Airbender originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. Its story centers on a monk named Aang, who as the Avatar can control the elements of Water, Earth, Air and Fire. However, 15 years later, the popular series is seeing new life.

Netflix added the show to its platform in May, and within the first week it became the number one most-watched program on the service. Its revived popularity has not slowed down, and in July, the animation has now broken an unprecedented record.

Avatar breaks Netflix record

Old and new fans have been re-discovering Avatar since its addition to Netflix in May. The animation has been such a smash hit on the service that in June, they added an HD version of the series for the first time.

In July, Avatar's continued popularity has led the Nickelodeon show to break a major record on the platform. According to reports, The Last Airbender has now been in the top 10 for more days than any other series.

At the time of writing, the Last Airbender has now been in the top chart for 60 days in a row. The previous record holder was the 2017 live-action drama 'Ozark' starring Hollywood star Jason Bateman, which had been a top ranking show for over 57 days.

Avatar: The Last Airbender - 60 days

Ozark - 57 days

Outer Banks - 51 days

Tiger King - 50 days

All American - 42 days

Love is Blind - 39 days

Space Force - 34 days

Dead to Me - 32 days

13 Reasons Why - 27 days

Money Heist - 24 days

The Last Airbender's record-breaking numbers is great news for Netflix, as the streaming company has announced that they are bringing the animation life in the form of a live-action remake.

The upcoming show is even being helmed by series creator's Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko. For everything we know so far about the wildly anticipated project, check out our guide here.