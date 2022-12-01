Australian Twitch streamer goes wild as country reaches World Cup knockouts

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: david.purcell@dexerto.com.

A Twitch streamer from Australia has been spotted going wild in Qatar, celebrating the country’s historic progression to the knockout stages of the World Cup 2022.

It is only the second time the team from Down Under has made it this far in the international competition, with head coach Graham Arnold being lauded by fans around the world.

In their three matches of Group D, the Aussies won 1-0 against Tunisia and capped things off with a 1-0 victory against Denmark.

On the ground in Qatar, Twitch streamer and FIFA content creator for Futwiz – Jamodo – was seen celebrating in style at the Al Janoub stadium.

Australian Twitch streamer celebrates World Cup win

After the final whistle was blown, Jamodo walked away from the action with a camera in hand, streaming the reactions for viewers to take in.

Approaching a crowd, he starts to sing: “Oh, woah oh oh oh oh…” And within a few moments, everybody starts to join in.

Jamodo has over 90,000 followers on his Twitch channel, though this clip alone has racked up 25,000 views alone.

He can regularly be seen going live to play FIFA 23, as part of the Futwiz content creation team.

In another hilarious clip, he was celebrating alongside thousands of other fans, screaming “Australia won!”

Qatar’s World Cup has been criticized since the tournament began, with the BBC making headlines around the world for refusing to broadcast the opening ceremony, calling it the most “controversial” in history.

Now that the Australian national team has progressed to the knockout phase, they will face competition favorites, Argentina, on December 3.

Whether or not the Twitch streamer will be as jubilant after that fixture remains to be seen.