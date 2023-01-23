Austin McBroom under fire for allegedly not paying Social Gloves staff

Social Gloves’ Twitter manager has called out Austin McBroom for “blanking” him after not receiving a promised paid role to run the account.

Over the last few years, Social Gloves Entertainment has been one of the popular organizations running YouTube influencer boxing events.

Its last organized event was in September 2022, which saw AnEsonGib knock out Austin McBroom with less-than-stellar ticket sales. Just days after the fight, Austin announced his indefinite break from boxing and has been quiet since.

Now, the Social Gloves’ Twitter manager is calling out Austin McBroom for “blanking” him after not receiving a paid role to run the account.

Social Gloves’ Twitter manager calls out Austin McBroom

The person running the Social Gloves Twitter page has called out Austin McBroom in a series of now-deleted tweets claiming he was offered a paid role to run the page.

“I was promised a paid role by some random arse guy called Adam Cantonella who had since vanished from the space and blanked me.” the tweet said. “And now Austin McBroom is blanking me when I’m in need of help and can’t be arsed answering a simple text of me literally begging that I need help.”

In a follow-up tweet, the person behind the tweets mentioned that he was told they would buy the Twitter or pay him to run it and would help him out in the future.

As a way to get more eyes on the situation, the person behind the account also tagged Landom McBroom and his wife Catherine.

The Twitter manager also called out Austin for being expected to pay for PPV of SocialGloves’ last event despite running the account, and mentioned that they have acquired a lawyer for the situation.

None of the members of the McBroom Family have responded to the messages at the time of writing. After the messages were deleted, the account tweeted that they were “hacked once again.”

We’ll be sure to update you if anyone responds to the tweets. In the meantime, head over to our entertainment section for more news.