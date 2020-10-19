 Austin & Catherine McBroom respond as Ace Family 'fight' disturbs fans - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Austin & Catherine McBroom respond as Ace Family ‘fight’ disturbs fans

Published: 19/Oct/2020 18:01

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: ACE Family

Share

ACE Family

Popular YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom have responded to criticism after fans were disturbed by a clip of a fight in an ACE family video.

The ACE Family is comprised of five members, with the newest being parents Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz’s infant son, Steel. The Family also boasts two daughters, Alaïa and Elle, the latter of which has become the center of the YouTubers’ latest controversy.

Advertisement

In a clip the family posted to YouTube, Austin is seen briefly shouting at Catherine and swearing as they try to film a segment of them greeting their followers. Many fans think that the clip was left in the uploaded video as a mistake and it has left fans concerned about the dynamic between the couple.

While the video was quickly deleted, it was already recorded and uploaded elsewhere online where fans revealed their concerns. One person wrote, “She looks like she’s about to cry.” Another person said they thought it was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship.”

Advertisement
Austin McBroom Catherine Praiz ACE family YouTubers
Instagram: Austin McBroom
The ACE family are no strangers to controversy

Austin and Catherine McBroom have now responded to the criticism on Twitter. Catherine wrote, “yes Austin and I get frustrated with each other sometimes, it’s called marriage. I wish people would stop expecting people to have a ‘perfect’ life, it’s just not realistic!”

Austin added, “No relationship is perfect, but the love Catherine and I have for each other makes up for the small imperfections.”

Some fans were not convinced, replying to the tweet, expressing that they thought the clip looked “manipulative.” Others were grateful to the pair for their honesty, with one person responding, “I love how realistic you two are, you’ve never put on a show about your life. You’ve always been 100% real with everyone. That’s one of the reasons why I love you guys so much.”

Advertisement

The ACE family are no strangers to controversy. In June, they came under fire after a video surfaced that showed Austin spanking his four-year-old daughter while making inappropriate comments.

Call of Duty

Swagg reveals $15,000 Warzone gaming setup & PC specs

Published: 19/Oct/2020 17:36 Updated: 19/Oct/2020 17:40

by Jacob Hale
FaZe Swagg Warzone gaming
Instagram: swagg_

Share

Swagg Warzone

Call of Duty streamer and YouTuber Swagg has given fans a look at his $15,000 gaming setup which he uses to dominate in Verdansk, and it looks like any gamer’s dream.

Swagg has had a slow but sure rise to success in Call of Duty content creation, and Warzone has helped him absolutely explode. Having joined FaZe Clan early in 2020, he’s since seen tumultuous growth on both his YouTube and Twitch channels.

Advertisement

As such, he’s managed to build out his gaming setup to near-perfection, and he’s now decided to show it off to his fans.

In his gaming room, Swagg has two PCs (one for streaming, one for gaming) as well as a multitude of equipment to get both his content and his gameplay in top shape.

Advertisement
Swagg joins FaZe
Instagram: swagg_
Swagg joined FaZe Clan in April, shortly after the launch of Warzone in Modern Warfare.

Obviously, there are two key features to Swagg’s setup: his streaming PC and his gaming PC. These will be the most expensive but also the most integral parts of his setup.

Here are the specs for his two PCs, which even include a brand new, highly sought after MSI GeForce RTX 3090 GPU.

Parts Gaming PC Streaming PC
Case NZXT H710i NZXT H710i
GPU MSI GeForce RTX 3090 VENTUS 3X ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti
CPU Intel i9-10900K ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 2080Ti
CPU Cooler NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display NZXT Kraken Z73 Liquid Cooler with LCD Display
Motherboard MSI MEG Z490 Godlike E-ATX ASUS X570 ROG Crosshair VIII Hero
RAM G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB
@3600mhz		 G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Series 32GB
@3600mhz
RGB NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory NZXT Aer RGB 2 Fans & RGB Cable Comb Accessory
SSD Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive Samsung 970 EVO Plus 2TB M.2 Drive
HDD Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive Seagate Barracuda 4TB hard drive
PSU N/A EVGA SuperNOVA 850 G5 80 Plus Gold

Obviously, the PCs are just the base of what Swagg uses. He also shows off a fair few SCUF Gaming controllers that he uses, a small selection of his complete collection, that will often cost in excess of $200 each.

Advertisement

He also shows off his streaming equipment which includes Elgato keylights, a Blue Yeti microphone, a camera and lens worth well over $1000, and a 240Hz MSI gaming monitor. Here’s some of the bigger equipment that Swagg specifies he uses:

  • SCUF controllers (~$200 each)
  • MSI Oculux-NXG251R 240hz 1ms G-Sync gaming monitor (approx. $400)
  • Sony A6400 camera ($750+)
  • Sony SEL28F20 FE 28mm Lens ($448)

All in all, this setup is what any gamer would absolutely love to have in their home, but it definitely comes at a cost.