Austin & Catherine McBroom respond as Ace Family 'fight' disturbs fans - Dexerto

Popular YouTubers Austin and Catherine McBroom have responded to criticism after fans were disturbed by a clip of a fight in an ACE family video.

The ACE Family is comprised of five members, with the newest being parents Austin McBroom and Catherine Paiz’s infant son, Steel. The Family also boasts two daughters, Alaïa and Elle, the latter of which has become the center of the YouTubers’ latest controversy.

In a clip the family posted to YouTube, Austin is seen briefly shouting at Catherine and swearing as they try to film a segment of them greeting their followers. Many fans think that the clip was left in the uploaded video as a mistake and it has left fans concerned about the dynamic between the couple.

While the video was quickly deleted, it was already recorded and uploaded elsewhere online where fans revealed their concerns. One person wrote, “She looks like she’s about to cry.” Another person said they thought it was evidence of an “unhealthy relationship.”

Austin and Catherine McBroom have now responded to the criticism on Twitter. Catherine wrote, “yes Austin and I get frustrated with each other sometimes, it’s called marriage. I wish people would stop expecting people to have a ‘perfect’ life, it’s just not realistic!”

I hope you guys enjoyed todays video super chill vibes, something different! And yes Austin and I get frustrated with each other sometimes it’s called marriage😩I wish ppl would stop expecting ppl to have a “Perfect” life it’s just not realistic!🙏love u bebe @AustinMcbroom lolll — Catherine McBroom (@CatherinePaiz) October 16, 2020

Austin added, “No relationship is perfect, but the love Catherine and I have for each other makes up for the small imperfections.”

Some fans were not convinced, replying to the tweet, expressing that they thought the clip looked “manipulative.” Others were grateful to the pair for their honesty, with one person responding, “I love how realistic you two are, you’ve never put on a show about your life. You’ve always been 100% real with everyone. That’s one of the reasons why I love you guys so much.”

The ACE family are no strangers to controversy. In June, they came under fire after a video surfaced that showed Austin spanking his four-year-old daughter while making inappropriate comments.