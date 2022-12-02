Aubrey O’Day shades Addison Rae’s music: “Stop pretending they have talent”

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

American singer Aubrey O’Day lashed out at TikTok star Addison Rae, shading the influencer’s lack of “talent” after she broke into the music industry in 2021.

Addison Rae is more than a social media star. First gaining fame on TikTok, where she currently boasts over _ million followers, she’s since scored a multi-film deal with Netflix after making her acting debut in 2021’s ‘He’s All That.’

Rae has also broken into the music biz, releasing her very first single, Obsessed, in 2021. An entire album of her unreleased songs also leaked on SoundCloud, showing that the star has a lot more up her sleeve when it comes to singing and songwriting.

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone is jazzed about Rae’s musical come-up. American singer Aubrey O’Day, formerly part of girl group Danity Kane, lashed out at the TikToker in an interview with SiriusXM, where she also took shots at Dr. Phil star Bhad Babie.

YouTube: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Addison Rae performed her debut single ‘Obsessed’ on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in 2021.

Aubrey O’Day lashes out at Addison Rae’s music career

“Beyonce can release a genius album, and the two biggest artists that have huge record deals are Addison Rae and Bhad Bhabie,” O’Day claimed. “OK, let’s stop pretending they have talent, please.”

“I don’t know the dances that she did on TikTok, I’m sure they were very impressive,” she added. “Maybe she should go with Gil and learn Janet Jackson’s choreography like we had to, or stand in front of Diddy, Jay-Z, or LA Reid and sing and prove yourself every day like I had to.”

Article continues after ad

“Everybody thinks they’re a star, everybody can be a star,” the singer continued. “You can fart the national anthem on TikTok and you’re more famous than me. You’re more relevant than me, you have bigger numbers than me. Congratulations, but the old-school people had to fight through the gatekeepers every step of the way.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

YouTube: Tamron Hall Show Aubrey O’Day slammed Addison Rae and Bhad Babie for having “no talent” in an interview with SiriusXM.

It’s clear that O’Day isn’t a fan of Addison Rae, who received an avalanche of criticism for her role in Netflix’s ‘He’s All That’ film last year — a movie that received mixed reviews from viewers.

Rae is far from the only TikToker to have come under fire for branching out from her status as an influencer, either.

Article continues after ad

Even Dixie D’Amelio, who has successfully transitioned from a full-time TikTok star to a bonafide music artist, had to delete a teaser trailer for her song with Wiz Khalifa at the beginning of her career due to backlash from critics.

For now, Addison has yet to respond to O’Day’s criticisms — and it’s uncertain that she ever will, as the star recently deleted her Twitter account for unknown reasons.