ASMR Twitch stream gets interrupted by wild gunfight

Twitch streamer NatyMoon had her ASMR stream interrupted by a gunfight right outside her home.

As the audience for streaming continues to grow, we’ve seen more and more bizarre and sometimes even horrifying situations unfold live on camera.

Twitch streamer NatyMoon has amassed over 138k followers on the Amazon-owned platform to date. Typically, fans of the Colombian streamer can expect to tune into her nightly ASMR sessions — where she aims to relax and de-stress with her viewers.

Although a recent live stream was cut short after taking a turn for the worse, as gunshots outside the streamer’s home brought the broadcast to a quick halt.

Twitch stream gets interrupted by gunfight

During NatyMoon’s four-hour-long broadcast, the Colombian streamer was suddenly interrupted and the live stream came to a stop as several gunshots were heard outside.

In a matter of seconds, 12 gunshots were fired in quick succession one after the other. “What the f**k,” the streamer said, before rushing to mute her microphone.

With the look of panic on her face, after a couple more seconds the streamer turned off her camera and switched to a different scene, leaving her fans completely in the dark.

With close to a thousand viewers at the time, fans immediately began flooding the chat with messages, showing their concerns and confusion as to what was going on. “What happened?” asked one concerned chatter. “What was that?” said another. “Someone was shot,” a viewer replied.

The Twitch streamer has yet to go live again since the incident.