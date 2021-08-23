Asmongold reveals why he won’t be taking part in the #ADayOffTwitch movement

Asmongold told fans why he wouldn’t be taking part in the #ADayOffTwitch boycott on September 1, and it has a lot to do with the lack of other big named streamers in the movement.

After noticing a worrying rise in the number of “hate raids” on Twitch in 2021, several small streamers announced plans to boycott the platform on September 1 to try and convince them to do more about it. The movement is called #ADayOffTwitch.

Asmongold talked about it during his stream on August 22 and explained why he doesn’t think it will work and why he won’t participate. The essence of his argument is that “nobody gives a f**k” because there aren’t enough big names involved.

“Nobody gives a f**k if you take the day off. Nobody knows who you are. That’s the truth,” he said. “You can’t get a bunch of 20 [small streamers] together and think you’re going to do anything. Nobody gives a f**k.”

Asmongold admitted he would “do it in a heartbeat” if every other big streamer decided to take part because he’s a firm believer in “power in numbers.” However, that isn’t the case here.

“That’s why I don’t believe in this,” he said. “Who are these people? That’s why it’s not going to work. That’s the whole point.”

When asked why he doesn’t step up and become the first big name streamer to take part, Asmongold explained that he doesn’t like doing it because people got annoyed about it when he has in the past.

For that reason, he’s too “gun-shy” to do it again. But if another big named streamer took the initiative to do it and more followed, he’d do the same.