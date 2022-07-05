Asmongold, Valkyrae, and Dr Disrespect nominated for Streamer of the Year at Esports Awards 2022: All nominees

Emma Hill . 3 hours ago

Some of YouTube and Twitch’s most popular content creators have received a nomination for Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022 in Las Vegas including Valkyrae, QTCinderella, and TimTheTatman.

First set up in 2016, the Esports Awards were designed to celebrate the various creators within the world of competitive gaming and streaming.

Since then, various content creators have had their work recognized thanks to the ceremony. Spanish streamer Ibai ‘Ibai’ Llanos, for instance, took home the award for Streamer of the Year both in 2020 and 2021.

The 27-year-old is up for the prestigious award once again and, as before, is up against some of the most popular creators in the industry. Here’s the list of the full nominees up for Streamer of the Year at the Esports Awards 2022.

Twitch: Ibai Having won Streamer of the Year two years in a row, can Ibai pull in a third victory against his fellow streamers?

Esports Awards 2022 Streamer of the Year: Nominees

2022’s Esports Awards sees some returning favorites receiving nominations for Streamer of the Year. However, there also some newcomers to the table. The full list of nominees is:

QTCinderella

gAuLeS

Valkyrae

Dr Disrespect

TimTheTatman

Ibai

Asmongold

Tarik

Kameto

loltyler1

NICKMERCS

TheGrefg

YouTube: Esports Awards Matching Ibai’s record, YouTuber Dr Disrespect currently has 2 wins to his name after receiving Streamer of the Year in 2017 and 2019.

Esports Awards 2022 Streamer of the Year: How to vote

Fans wanting to vote for their favorite streamers can do so here as well as anyone looking to do the same for other awards during the event such as Esports Content Creator and Esports Personality of the Year.

If 2022 turns out to be the lucky year for Dr Disrespect this would be a third win for the Two-Time who previously won back in 2017 and 2019.

However, this ceremony marks the first-ever nomination for Twitch streamer QTCinderella who received high praise across the community when she launched and organized The Streamer Awards in March 2022.

The Esports Awards 2022 are set to take part at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegan on December 13.

With some big names included in the nominations and no clear idea as to who could be winning the award for Streamer of the Year, the Esports Awards ceremony promises to be one exciting event.