Asmongold urges Twitch to ban gambling streams before they ruin the site

Streaming star Asmongold wants Twitch to ban gambling streams altogether before they have dire consequences for the site later down the line.

Twitch might be home to some of the best, and most entertaining, gamers in the world, but it’s typically the other categories that cause the site the most issues.

In the last few weeks, hot tub and ASMR streams have been in the spotlight, with streamers calling on Twitch to act before things get out of hand and the site suffers dearly.

While Twitch have made some changes – introducing new categories and banning streamers – attention has turned back to the gambling streams that have come under fire before, given that many streamers are advertising online gambling to a younger audience.

Plenty has been made of these gambling streams in the past, especially given how much some content creators can make off the back of them, but Asmongold wants things to change.

Previously, the World of Warcraft streamer called on Twitch to make the streams “illegal” but now he’s warned of the consequences they may have in a few month’s time if a change isn’t made.

“Twitch needs to ban gambling streams full stop. The amount of bullshit and pitfalls this is going to create in the next 6 months will fuck the website in so many ways we don’t even realize yet,” he tweeted, referencing EU gambling laws and how they could pose trouble.

Other streamers quickly responded, noting that some of Asmon’s OTK group have taken up these streams before.

“I don’t hold doing gambling streams against any streamer because of how lucrative and successful they are,” he said, shifting the blame back on to Twitch. “It’s entirely Twitch’s responsibility to uphold integrity on their own site, not the streamers.”

Twitch already has multiple gambling-related sections, and streamers are required to disclose when they’re being sponsored for said stream.

However, it remains to be seen if the Amazon-owned platform will crack down further, or if some of Asmon’s worst fears will be realized.