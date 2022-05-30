Asmongold explains how Twitch can easily stop sponsored gambling streams

After seeing the latest wave of complaints about sponsored gambling streams, Asmongold explained how Twitch can easily stop them if they wanted to – by changing the rules once and for all.

Sponsored gambling streams are not as prevalent as they were at the height of Twitch’s gambling meta. However, they’ve been thrown back into the foray of discussion ever since xQc started doing them again on May 16.

Asmon is tired of seeing all the complaints about it, though. Not because he supports these streams, but because it hasn’t achieved anything. So, in frustration, he explained how simple it could be for Twitch to nip the problem in the bud.

“Twitch could change the rules,” said Asmon. “Twitch could say no more gambling, and they could remove the slots category today, and they could say if you stream slots, you’re getting permabanned, and that’s it.”

He understands it’s a “slippery slope” and insisted he doesn’t want his opinion to be treated as some authoritative take on the matter. “I’m not telling you this is what they should do. I’m saying this is what’s possible,” he added.

However, he believes it’s a simple solution. “They could change that, and you don’t need a government decision for this. They don’t need anything. Like, that’s what’s possible. They could do this if they wanted to. That would get rid of the gambling. It would absolutely get rid of the gambling.”

It’s not the first time Asmon has spoken out against the issue. In July 2021, he begged Twitch to take action against sponsored gambling streams. A year later in May 2022, he also vowed to never sell out and do them himself.

Some Twitch fans have decided to take action by starting a petition to ban gambling streams from the platform. It’s currently been signed by almost 2000 users, although it will likely need a lot more than that to make waves.