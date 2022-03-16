Asmongold thinks Dr Disrespect is making a “huge mistake” with “scam” NFTs in his game

Twitch star Asmongold explained why he believes YouTube star Dr Disrespect having NFT integration in his upcoming game is a “huge mistake” by claiming the choice could “hurt people’s perception” of him.

Asmongold has not held back when pointing out how much he dislikes NFTs, or Non-fungible tokens.

In the past, he’s called them “ridiculous” and “worse than astrology,” and has been skeptical of cryptocurrency in general.

Naturally, after Dr Disrespect’s game studio Midnight Society revealed they’d have NFT integration, Asmongold shared his thoughts about the announcement on stream.

Asmongold warns Dr Disrespect about NFTs

The 30-year-old Twitch streamer was live on March 16 when he dug into the news of the day, highlighted by Dr Disrespect’s new game.

Asmongold reiterated his belief that NFTs are a “scam” and said they are “Beanie Babies for the 2020s.”

While he isn’t a fan of the new technology, he didn’t pin Midnight Society’s NFT integration all on The Doc.

“I think there’s a good chance that Doc might not be the biggest fan of NFTs either. Just his marketing, or production, or development thinks this is a really good idea. And so, he’s the face of the product, he has to kind of defend it. It sucks to be in that position, and that’s just what happens when you’re in a big organization.”

Asmon went on to say he believes the move could hurt Dr Disrespect’s public image, as he’s grown to build trust with his audience over the years.

“What are the virtues that Doc has that make people excited about his content? He is a big content creator, and to a certain degree authentic about who he is, even though who he is is a joke. If you remove and change that authenticity into doing something like NFTs or whatever, that really hurts people’s perception. Because it is fundamental to the image that he’s created.”

Asmongold finished calling the implementation of NFTs into Midnight Society’s game a “huge mistake.”

Dr Disrespect has defended the game’s use of NFTs by saying “you don’t have to have NFTs to play the game.”

Despite how Midnight Society has decided to incorporate NFTs, Asmongold doesn’t think it’s worth it as the public’s perception of the technology has already soured.