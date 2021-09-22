Asmongold thanks Twitch fans for support during “worst months” of his life

Twitch streamer Asmongold has praised his fans for the overwhelming support they’ve given him during one of the “worst months” of his life.

Over the years, Asmongold has become one of the most recognizable faces on Twitch, garnering a loyal and dedicated community who tune into every single one of his streams.

This means when he takes a break or doesn’t stream on his usual schedule, they immediately become concerned something is wrong.

Well, after taking a break for personal reasons and his mum getting ill later in the month, Asmon described September as one of the “worst months” of his life.

However, he took the time to thank his community for all the support they’ve given him during this tough period.

Asmongold praises Twitch fans for their support

Although Asmon had revealed his mum was feeling unwell, it was only on September 18 that he shared that he’d had to take her to the hospital.

At the time, he still wasn’t sure what was wrong and notified his followers that he’d update them on her condition when he knew more.

This post received an outpouring of support from his community, with countless messages wishing Asmon and his mum well.

Had to take my mom to the hospital last night, she's still there. Not sure what's wrong yet but it's not Covid Will update when I know more — Zack (@Asmongold) September 18, 2021

On September 21, Asmon updated his community with the amazing news that his mum was home from the hospital. Although her condition hadn’t changed much, she’d improved slightly and a follow appointment had been set up this week.

He then took the time to explain that this likely wouldn’t be the last health scare she’d suffer and that this had been one of the worst months of his life.

However, despite the challenges he and his mum are facing, he took the time to thank his community for the overwhelming support they’d shown recently.

“This has been one of the worst months of my life (so far) and I wanted to thank all of you for being so supportive.”

I also want to say that this is definitely not the end of this saga, unfortunately. I'm doing my best to help her and will also probably hire other help as well This has been one of the worst months of my life (so far) and I wanted to thank all of you for being so supportive — Zack (@Asmongold) September 21, 2021

After years of getting to know Asmon and enjoying his content, it’s obvious his community care a lot about him and his family. Hundreds of comments on the thread have been left by fans, wishing him well and reminding him to take another break if he needs it.

Asmon has revealed that he’ll most likely make his return to streaming on September 25, so viewers can look forward to seeing him then.