Asmongold slams Twitch chat's "cringe" metagaming ruining OfflineTV Rust server - Dexerto

Asmongold slams Twitch chat’s “cringe” metagaming ruining OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 3/Jan/2021 13:56

by Luke Edwards
Rust/Asmongold

Twitch streamer Asmongold has slammed Twitch audiences for ‘metagaming’ – i.e. using chat to inform streamers of other players’ locations – on Rust, and claimed it was ruining the OfflineTV server experience.

The OfflineTV Rust server hasn’t exactly been free of controversy since its release. Fifty of Twitch’s biggest streamers, including xQc, shroud, and Valkyrae have been battling for control of the survival multiplayer map, which has had an unintended focus on PvP.

At the center of attention has been xQc. He’s frequently accused players of stream sniping to gain advantages and called out former OfflineTV member Edison Park. Park admitted to using ‘outside information’ to loot xQc’s team, which xQc condemned on Twitter.

But, using streams to gain info doesn’t necessarily need to be done by the players themselves. Some fans have been able to communicate info across streams through Twitch chat, a practice Asmongold is not happy about.

Rust gameplay
Facepunch Studios
Rust is a multiplayer survival game on PC, where players must survive the wilderness with limited resources.

Asmongold on Rust ‘metagaming’

On his January 2 stream, Asmongold was not happy with the trend of fans metagaming with streamers. He described it as “annoying” and “loser behavior”, and encouraged fans to stop.

“You guys are cringe about this f***ing metagaming s**t. Stop doing that, it’s so annoying, and it’s just loser behavior,” he said. “It makes it not fun at all because people are just telling each other where they are.”

“If I’m about to see somebody I’m about to see them. If I’m not about to see them I’m not about to see them. It’s just cringe metagaming that’s making it less fun for everybody.

“It’s so annoying, it’s so obnoxious, it’s so cringe, and nobody wants it. Just stop.”

It remains to be seen whether Asmongold’s rant will lead to a reduction in Rust metagaming, but it’s probably not worth holding your breath.

With a new roleplay-focused OfflineTV server set to be released on January 7, it will be interesting to see if the move away from a PvP focus will lead to less metagaming. With streamers at less risk of being ambushed and killed, metagaming might naturally fade away.

#ValkyraeSupport trends on Twitter after Rust stream comes to abrupt end

Published: 28/Dec/2020 21:40 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 21:54

by Brad Norton
YouTube: Valkyrae

UPDATE (12/28 – 3:00 PM EST) – Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter has announced that she’ll be returning to streaming a day after abruptly ending her YouTube broadcast on December 27, which led to a new hashtag trend on Twitter amidst concern from those in her community.

Fans were alarmed on Dec. 27 when the popular YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere while in the middle of playing Rust with fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators.

Fortunately, Valkyrae didn’t disappear for long; the very next day, she announced on Twitter that she’ll be going live “playing Rust with friends” again, although she plans to disable her live chat until the stream actually starts.

Original Story:

Fifty of the internet’s biggest content creators all got together for one massive event inside of Rust. After unfortunate DDoS attacks, the action finally kicked off on December 27 with the likes of shroud, Ludwig, MoistCr1tikal, and plenty more all joining the server.

Valkyrae was among those massive names in the lobby but not all went according to plan. The YouTube streamer ended her broadcast out of nowhere just before the three-hour mark. Typically, her streams can last much longer than that and they would normally close with a fitting outro.

Something was clearly off and countless fans took to Twitter to reach out. The hashtag #ValkyraeSupport quickly became a trend across the United States, as hundreds of heartfelt messages flooded online for the streaming star.

After a few minutes of silence, it was clear that Valkyrae wasn’t enjoying her time on stream. She alt-tabbed out of Rust and briefly addressed her viewers before switching everything off.

“I’m gonna end stream,” she said. “I’m not having fun streaming.”

It’s not entirely clear what led to the abrupt ending. It may have been a specific message in the chat or a long string of negativity throughout the broadcast.

Regardless, in her few minutes of silence, Valkyrae looked over to her chat with an unhappy expression multiple times. It’s clear as day that things were a little out of the ordinary, which her fans noticed straight away.


Shortly after the streamer went offline, her Twitter account was also switched to private.

Valkyrae Twitter
Twitter
Valkyrae’s Twitter account was made private moments after the stream ended.

“She deserves all the love and support she gets from her community after constantly dealing with the toxicity and backseat gaming,” one avid fan shared with the hashtag as it began to trend.

“Please take care Valkyrae,” another followed up, before adding, “You don’t deserve to deal with so much toxic backseating.”

While Valkyrae continued to play in the big Rust event while off-stream, her broadcast is yet to return at the time of writing. It appears unlikely that will change until it’s all said and done.

Her Twitter account went back to being public a few hours later. A simple tweet followed up as she thanked her loyal fans for the outpouring of support.

We’ll be sure to keep you updated if Valkyrae makes any further comments on the situation.