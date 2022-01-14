Asmongold slams “sh*tty” mobile games for editing him into ads

Popular Twitch streamer Asmongold is hitting out at mobile game companies for editing him into their ads without permission.

The Twitch react meta has taken the internet by storm in recent weeks with lots of drama unfolding as a result. Numerous bans, controversies, and a plethora of DMCA-related questions have sprung up.

Now, it would seem like the react meta has evolved in a sense as mobile games companies have started adding well-known streamers to their ads even if they never reacted to the games before.

Asmongold, in particular, has become the latest victim and took to Twitter to showcase this.

The Asmongold reaction meta so strong that companies edit me "reacting" to their advertisements to legitimize their shitty mobile games pic.twitter.com/vcDbdbchNP — Zack (@Asmongold) January 14, 2022

In a screenshot, the mobile game is showing off gameplay while Asmongold is in the left corner of the stream with a grin on his face. It’s unclear what stream the mobile game got the Asmongold reaction from, but according to the Twitch star, it’s not real.

“The Asmongold reaction meta so strong that companies edit me ‘reacting’ to their advertisements to legitimize their sh*tty mobile games,” he said.

In the comments, users pointed out that this has been happening to others as well. In one video, a company edited YouTuber Rogersbase’s reaction to a Smash Ultimate announcement into their ad.

Remove it or pay up @NEO_GOC 💰 pic.twitter.com/2vRQOgwnad — Roger DiLuigi III (@RogersBase) January 11, 2022

While Asmongold hasn’t said if he will take legal action against the game, it will be interesting to see if the company pulls the ad after he called them out on social media to his 600,000 followers.

As the react meta continues to flourish, we could also end up seeing even more streamers having their reactions stolen and used to promote content without permission. We’ll just have to see how it goes as 2022 continues to roll on.