Asmongold slams gaming microtransactions: “Lootboxes should be illegal”

Twitch star Asmongold explained why he believes “lootboxes should be illegal,” and why the government should take more action against microtransactions because of people’s lack of “self-control.”

Asmongold is not a fan of pay-to-win mechanics and microtransactions as a whole in MMOs.

On March 20, he made a call to all MMO players to band together and stand against microtransactions, “I wish the player bases could get together and say they don’t like this and just kind of shut it down.”

Now, he’s expanded on his thoughts on how harmful microtransactions are, and why there should be more laws against them.

Asmongold hits out at lootboxes and microtransactions

The 30-year old streamer was live on March 24 when he explained why more needs to be done to regulate microtransactions.

“I think that it needs to be regulated by the government. Because, here’s why, I don’t believe people will ever be able to exhibit self-control. Gambling has been a way to lose your money for thousands of years, and people are doing it today. Even though there are thousands of years of cases of ‘Hey, this is bad’, people still do it.”

He also said flat-out that, “Lootboxes should be illegal.”

Time starts at 7:03 for mobile users

Asmon also hit out at in-game currency, “I think there should be no currencies allowed in video games that can be converted to real money without actually having the dollar amount shown next to it.”

He finished his thoughts by saying, “I find it to be incredibly disingenuous that companies create secondary currencies that are used to obfuscate and muddy the waters interpretation of how much money they’re spending in order to manipulate them to spend more money.”

While the OTK streamer has been a huge fan of Lost Ark’s gameplay, he hasn’t loved some of the “pay-to-win” elements in the MMO, and is hopeful new laws can be set in place to protect gamers from “predatory” practices.