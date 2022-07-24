Asmongold shocks fans after claiming he’s never eaten an apple in his life

Emma Hill . Last updated: Jul 24, 2022

Twitch streamer Asmongold shocked fans during his appearance in Sodapoppin’s livestream when he claimed that he eats very little fruit and vegetables. In fact, he’s “never” eaten an apple or “a real orange.”

As one of the community’s most popular MMORPG streamers, Asmongold is well-known for his long World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy streams. On average, the creator streams for an average of 8.5 hours a day.

So, it’s no surprise that with such a hectic schedule Asmongold had to cancel his stream for a short time in order to catch up on his sleep.

However, the streaming star is back to form. On July 22, he joined his fellow Twitch creator Sodapoppin to do a soda taste test together. Yet, it was the surprising amount of foods that Asmongold hasn’t tried before which really had viewers talking.

Asmongold claims he’s “never” eaten fruit

Asmongold and Sodapoppin were rating different soft drinks together when they came across an orange-flavoured soda. However, Asmon claimed he was “at a disadvantage” because he’s “never” had a “real orange before.”

He explained that he has only ever had fruit-infused sweets and treats. Although, he has had very little “straight-up, real, raw” fruit and has “never” had an apple.

“I actually don’t know if I’ve ever had a strawberry,” he added. “One time my Mom made strawberry shortcake and I just took all the strawberries off and ate the cake.”

(Topic begins at 34:00 in the video)

Arguing that he feels like “most people” don’t eat fruit, he claimed that his diet mainly consists of steak alongside a potato.

As Soda looked on in shock, Asmon explained that the reason he hasn’t tried a lot of the healthy foods is because he can tell from “looking” at them whether or not he’ll like them.

Asmongold’s confession came as a surprise to many. Yet, it also gave Soda the idea that the pair could do their very own fruit and vegetables tier list which fans are eager to see.