Asmongold says new streamers should “pick Kick” amid Twitch drama

Asmongold has encouraged new content creators getting into streaming to “pick Kick,” over Twitch and YouTube, admitting that if he was in the position it’s what he would do.

Twitch has dominated the streaming space for some time but the last few years have seen its grasp on the industry begin to slip, even if just a little.

YouTube’s streaming scene has grown and improved, while Kick has proven to be a useful alternative since its arrival in 2022.

Now following the new controversial Twitch guidelines that upset the community enough to force Twitch to apologize, Asmongold has spoken out encouraging new streamers to opt for Kick.

Asmongold thinks Kick is better than Twitch

Asmongold was asked by a viewer what platform he thinks an unknown newcomer getting into streaming should pick. After thinking it over he found himself recommending Kick over its competitors.

“You’re a complete unknown picking a streaming platform, what do you pick? Do you want to know the real truth on which streaming platform I would pick? Pick Kick. I think Kick is the best platform. Like obviously, some people may disagree but that’s the way I feel about it.”

Although he didn’t elaborate on why new streamers should pick Kick, Asmongold previously praised Kick back in March 2023. He commended the platform’s more favorable revenue split and ability to attract and maintain an audience.

The revenue split offered by Kick is one of its biggest draws. While Twitch takes 50% of revenue from subscriptions, Kick only takes 5%. Twitch’s chief monetization officer defended its steep split, saying its focus is on delivering a lucrative platform for sponsorships instead.

YouTube falls in the middle taking 30% although that also applies to all donations received through Superchats. By contrast, both Kick and Twitch let their streamers keep all donation revenue gotten via kicks and bits respectively.