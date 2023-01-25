Asmongold reveals BruceDropEmOff is still part of StarforgePCs despite leaving OTK

Asmongold has just revealed that BruceDropEmOff is still a part of StarforgePCs despite announcing his resignation from OTK.

After less than a year in the organization, BruceDropEmOff resigned from OTK. Shortly after, he explained that he didn’t wanna be the “black person that was going to take all the heat.”

It also appears that he’s leaving on good terms, with many taking to the replies on Twitter to thank him for his time in the organization.

Asmongold echoed the positive comments towards BruceDropEmOff and revealed his status with Starforged PCs, OTK’s custom PC building company, during a recent stream.

Asmongold reveals Bruce is still part of Starforge PCs

On his alternate Twitch account, Zackrawrr, Asmongold was reading through his subreddit when he came across a post showing Bruce’s tweet.

“Bruce did leave OTK today. I wanna say obviously other people have their opinions about it. I want to let you know I have nothing but love for Bruce. I don’t know what the f*ck is going on between him and Mizkif, I woke up like three to four hours ago,” he said.

“I’ve always liked him, I think he’s great and I hope Bruce does what’s best for Bruce. He’s still an owner of Starforge, still has equity in Starforge and we’ll continue to work with him.”

Starforge launched in August 2022 with OTK and MoistCr1TiKal partnering together to provide fans with a place to buy custom PCs.

Shortly after announcing his resignation from the org, Bruce called Mizkif “weird” on stream after the latter sent text messages while he was live.

“That’s that weird sh*t, I don’t like that. F*ck you now. Now it’s f*ck you. You are weird as f*ck. There’s no drama it’s just weird energy because I left,” he said.

Neither Mizkif nor Bruce have commented about the texts since the end of his stream, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

