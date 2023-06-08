Asmongold responds to FaZe Rain leaking their DMs over Grace Van Dien drama

Asmongold has responded to FaZe Rain leaking their DM’s over the Grace Van Dien drama, stating that he wanted to “correct the record” on backing the FaZe Clan member.

Over the last few months, FaZe Clan has been embroiled in a bit of a civil war between original members and those who have joined the gaming organization more recently. The long-standing members have been frustrated with the leadership of FaZe and the additions of celebrity members.

That came to a head at the end of May when actress Grace Van Dien got the call to join as FaZe Bluefille. While she has a gaming background and regularly streams Valorant, some members weren’t too pleased about it.

Her addition to FaZe has resulted in a pretty public spat with FaZe Rain, who initially leaked Grace’s signing. It got to the point where the actress even threatened to quit after they tried to make a video together about the situation.

Asmongold addresses FaZe Rain revealing DMs over Grace Van Dien drama

Rain has recently leaked some messages between the pair, but Asmongold also got caught up in that. After Rain revealed some of the exchanges he had with the OTK star, Asmon decided to “correct the record” a bit.”

The Twitch streamer addressed the leaked DMs by stating he wasn’t completely on Rain’s side and added more “context” with additional messages from their exchange.

“I’m not mad at FaZe Rain for that. Only an idiot would have had DMs with this guy and think he wouldn’t have leaked them,” Asmongold said. “Like, of course he was going to leak the DMs. I just wanted to provide a little bit of context in the conversation.”

He also added that Rain’s behavior was what sparked him to weigh in on things, noting that plenty would be “uncomfortable” with how he approached things over Grace joining.

Timestamp of 1:00

“I just want to correct the record. I don’t want to open this drama up and talk about it a lot more. I’m just making sure people know what I said and why I said it. I will reiterate that I do agree that it was a bad idea to pick her up for the org and it was a bad idea for her to join the org and the only real criticism I have is how he approached the situation,” Asmon concluded.

As it stands, the actress has removed FaZe from her social media profiles but it doesn’t appear that she has officially left the org.