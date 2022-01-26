Asmongold responds to fans begging him to return on main Twitch channel

Twitch star Asmongold teased his high-anticipated return to streaming on his main channel soon and explained why he’s taking his time coming back.

Asmongold has been streaming exclusively on his secondary channel, zackrawrr, since his mother’s passing.

He explained on December 16 that he actually is making very little money from streaming on his backup channel. He talked about why he didn’t want to host sponsored streams since he “could make plenty of money, but [he just doesn’t] need to.” Now, he’s teasing a return to his main channel.

Asmongold to “soon” return to his main channel

The popular WoW streamer sent out a tweet where he offered an apology to his followers as well as an explanation as to why he has been streaming on his backup page, often without a camera or a mic.

“Sorry I haven’t posted anything about streaming on the main channel yet I’m the kind of guy to spend a lot of time in my own head and many times it ends up holding me back.”

He also hinted when he’ll be back, saying: “I appreciate all of you who’ve been so patient and supportive, it means a lot, I’ll be back soon.”

Soon obviously has no defined date and only time will tell if he plans to come back to the streaming game within days, weeks, or months.

However, the WoW star is still active on his backup channel as well as his YouTube channel where he has been uploading almost daily.