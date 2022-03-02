Asmongold responds to Artesian Builds drama after OTK cut ties

OTK Co-founder Asmongold has responded to the recent Artesian Builds drama, following the org releasing a statement announcing their departure from the pc-building company.

On March 1, 2022, prebuilt-pc company Artesian Builds became under fire after the CEO, Noah Katz, allegedly changed the rules of a PC giveaway and belittled multiple Twitch streamers for being “too small” after drawing their name.

Later that day, Popular Twitch streamers NICKMERCS and Pestily revealed that they were looking into their relationship with the company.

OTK Network, the organization founded by creators like Asmongold and Mizkif, has announced their separation from the company with a statement on Twitter.

OTK cuts ties with Artesian Builds

After the situation unfolded on March 1, OTK Network revealed that they have parted ways with Artesian Builds.

Their statement reads: “We appreciate those in our community who contacted us yesterday and informed us of what happened. As of today, we have parted ways with Artesian Builds.

“OTK is, was, and will always be a collective of streamers working together to elevate one another and produce content that is greater than the sum of its parts. We look forward to continuing our mission of pushing the envelope of what it means to be a gaming organization, and we are deeply thankful for the community that has supported us through it all.”

Minutes later, Asmongold took to his personal Twitter account to address the situation.

He said: “Apologies for not being able to address this yesterday, sometimes these things take time.”

This announcement comes just hours after NICKMERCS said: “I don’t think anyone is going to watch that and think anything good of it. I don’t like it.” As well as Tarkov-focused Twitch streamer Pestily, who immediately cut ties.

While OTK isn’t the first creator or organization to part ways with the company, they certainly have an impact on the company as Mizkif and Asmongold are among the top-watched creators on the platform.