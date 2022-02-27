Asmongold praises Gabe Newell banning NFTs from Steam: “This is exactly what we need”

Twitch star Asmongold heaped praise onto Valve co-founder Gabe Newell who banned NFTs from Steam games, calling the blockchain technology “sketchy.”

Asmongold has been quite vocal in his opposition to NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, having trashed them multiple times in the past.

The streamer has gone as far to call NFTs “stupider than astrology” and the people who spend tons of money on them “ridiculous.”

Now, he’s praised the head of Valve, Gabe Newell, after he shared the reasons behind Steam’s blocking of NFTs from the platform.

Asmongold loves Gabe Newell’s NFT stance

The 30-year-old streamer was live on February 26 when learned about Newell’s banning of NFTs.

Asmongold heavily praised Gabe for his decision, “Thank you, Gabe. This is exactly what we needed to f**king have,” he said. “It’s actually just that simple. He’s not banning them because he doesn’t believe in them, or because he hates crypto entirely, it’s just that whenever 99% of the NFT promotions are f**king scams then maybe we shouldn’t do them.”

The Twitch star then delivered the perfect analogy for why Steam won’t have NFTs: “It’s like Walmart, they don’t want to sell cyanide right there next to the baking grease.”

Asmon went on to explain he doesn’t believe people buy NFTs or crypto for “faith in the underlying product,” but are merely buying it as a “speculative asset” in case they do explode in value.

However, he has gone in-depth about the dangers of investing in the new technology and has said he hopes people will “wake the f**k up” about crypto.