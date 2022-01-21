Asmongold labels Bobby Kotick the “perfect villain” amid Microsoft acquisition

Twitch star Asmongold hit out at Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, calling him an “a**hole” after announcing the company was going to be sold to Microsoft.

Asmongold isn’t one to hold back his feelings on anything Activision Blizzard-related.

He’s publicly condemned the company multiple times throughout their workplace harassment saga, as well as explicitly saying: “F**k Bobby Kotick” after Activision Blizzard employees staged a walkout.

Now, he’s taken the time to explain exactly how “evil” the CEO is.

Asmongold on why Bobby Kotick “makes a good villain”

The streamer was live on Twitch when he reacted to an interview where Kotick was discussing the selling of the company.

“In a way, it’s like Bobby is the perfect villain. There’s never a point where enough is enough. There’s never a point of humility, there’s never a pint of, ‘I’ve made enough money now.’ It’s just pure evil.”

Asmongold then read a viewer’s message aloud: “‘He’s such an a**hole it makes me kind of like him.’ Yeah, it’s like Dio from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, pure f**king evil, down to the very core. There’s never a point where there’s a redeeming quality. Just evil, the worst guy. And it makes a good villain. Because it’s just so f**king black and white.”

The WoW streamer explained that there are actually some people who like Kotick, “Because he’s such a piece of s**t.”

Asmon then said that, even though Bobby “seems like a d**khead,” he’d grab the opportunity to interview him one day if given the opportunity.

Although it’s possible that Kotick will leave the company once the sale is official in 2023, he’ll be in line for a massive payday.